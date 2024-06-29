The Russian army massively shelled Donetsk region — there are dead and wounded

In Donetsk region, as a result of morning shelling by the Russian Federation, three people were killed and four others were injured.
The Russian Federation launched a large-scale aerial attack on the Donetsk region
From the very morning of June 29, Russia began actively shelling peaceful settlements in Donetsk region.
This was reported by the head of Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin.
On June 28, the Russian Federation shelled Donetsk region 13 times
The Russian military shelled Donetsk region 13 times in the past day, numerous damage to residential buildings was recorded.
In total, the Russians shelled populated areas of Donetsk region 13 times during the day. 453 people, including 55 children, were evacuated from the front line.
