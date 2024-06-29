The Russian army massively shelled Donetsk region — there are dead and wounded
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Russian army massively shelled Donetsk region — there are dead and wounded

Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
the Donetsk region
Читати українською

In Donetsk region, as a result of morning shelling by the Russian Federation, three people were killed and four others were injured.

Points of attention

  • Multiple shelling incidents by the Russian Federation in Donetsk region resulted in the deaths of three individuals and injuries to four others.
  • On June 28, the Russian military launched 13 shellings in Donetsk region, causing significant damage to residential buildings and claiming more than five lives.
  • Efforts are underway to evacuate inhabitants from the front line to ensure their safety and prevent further casualties from shelling.
  • Head of Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin, reported on the systematic shelling of populated areas in the Lymansk community of Donetsk region by the Russian Federation, emphasizing the human toll of such attacks.
  • The recent large-scale aerial attack on Donetsk region highlights the ongoing conflict and its devastating impact on the civilian population, with casualties and injuries reported in various communities.

The Russian Federation launched a large-scale aerial attack on the Donetsk region

From the very morning of June 29, Russia began actively shelling peaceful settlements in Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin.

3 people were killed and 4 wounded as a result of the morning shelling of Donetsk region.

According to him, two settlements in the Lyman community came under fire: in Zarichny, the Russians killed three people, in Torsky, one person was wounded. Two people were wounded in New York of the Toretsk community, and one more was wounded in Kurakhivka.

Vadim Filashkin

Vadim Filashkin

Head of Donetsk OVA

On June 28, the Russian Federation shelled Donetsk region 13 times

The Russian military shelled Donetsk region 13 times in the past day, numerous damage to residential buildings was recorded.

One person was injured in Zarichny of the Lyman community, four people died and five were injured in New York of the Toretsk community (Bakhmut district).

In total, the Russians shelled populated areas of Donetsk region 13 times during the day. 453 people, including 55 children, were evacuated from the front line.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian army drops five bombs in Donetsk region
Police of Donetsk region
Shelling
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian bombs strike Ukraine's Donetsk region, at least six injured
Prosecutor's office of Donetsk region
shelling

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?