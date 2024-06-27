Russian bombs strike Ukraine's Donetsk region, at least six injured

On the morning of June 27, Russian terrorists hit the town of Selydove with a glide bomb. As a result of the impact, six people were injured, including children.
The Russians hit the Donetsk region with a glide bomb
According to preliminary information, the enemy dropped "FAB-500" on the settlement. The projectile hit the house of an apartment building. As mentioned above, six people were injured as a result of the shelling :
two children, 11 and 17 years old;
four adults aged 63 to 67.
High-rise and private homes, cars and administrative buildings were also damaged.
Shelling of Donetsk region
In recent months, Russian terrorists have significantly increased their shelling of Ukraine and the frontline regions. In particular, the Donetsk region is regularly under attack. Because of this, forced evacuation was announced in several settlements in the region.
In particular, recently, the enemy shelled the railway infrastructure in the Donetsk region. At the same time, two railway workers were injured as a result of the impact.
