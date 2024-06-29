The Russian army struck the Kharkiv region — there were casualties

On June 29, the Russian occupiers carried out an airstrike on the village of Bohuslavka, Izyum District, Kharkiv Oblast, one person died, another was injured.

As a result of hostile shelling in Kharkiv Oblast, one person was killed and another was wounded, reports the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Under the procedural leadership of the Izyum, Chuguyiv and Kupyan district prosecutor's offices of the Kharkiv region, pre-trial investigations into violations of the laws and customs of war (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) have been launched, the report says. Share

It is noted that on June 29, around 6:00 a.m., the enemy launched an air strike on the village of Bohuslavka of the Izyum district. As a result of the enemy attack, private homes were damaged.

Also this morning, Russian troops shelled the village of Kup'yansk-Vuzlovy. There, the dispensary, post office, educational institution and residential buildings were damaged.

As a result of enemy shelling of the village. A 56-year-old woman died in Varvarivka, Chuguyiv district.

In addition, the military carried out artillery shelling of the village of Bily Kolodyaz, Chuguyiv district. A 62-year-old woman was injured and was hospitalized.

The Russian army attacked New York in Donetsk region with aerial bombs

The Russian occupiers bombed New York in Donetsk region, killing four people.

Having previously used "KAB-250", the enemy fired at the village of New York. A 45-year-old man was wounded in the head as a result of a weapon hitting the private sector.

Another projectile hit an apartment building - as a result of the destruction of the entrance of a 5-story building, four civilians aged 43 to 76 were killed.

A 39-year-old woman and her 8-year-old daughter were injured. They were taken to a medical facility with mine-explosive injuries, bruises and contusions. The child's condition is assessed as serious.

The Donetsk regional prosecutor's office started a pre-trial investigation on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (part 2 of article 438 of the Criminal Code).