The Russian army struck the Kharkiv region — there were casualties
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Russian army struck the Kharkiv region — there were casualties

Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office
Russian army
Читати українською

On June 29, the Russian occupiers carried out an airstrike on the village of Bohuslavka, Izyum District, Kharkiv Oblast, one person died, another was injured.

Points of attention

  • The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office has started a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war by Russia in the Izyum district.
  • The Russian occupiers used aircraft and bombs to attack civilians and the infrastructure of Kharkiv Oblast.
  • The Donetsk regional prosecutor's office also started a pre-trial investigation into the fact of attacks on New York in Donetsk region.

A woman died as a result of an attack by the Russian army on Kharkiv region

As a result of hostile shelling in Kharkiv Oblast, one person was killed and another was wounded, reports the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Under the procedural leadership of the Izyum, Chuguyiv and Kupyan district prosecutor's offices of the Kharkiv region, pre-trial investigations into violations of the laws and customs of war (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) have been launched, the report says.

It is noted that on June 29, around 6:00 a.m., the enemy launched an air strike on the village of Bohuslavka of the Izyum district. As a result of the enemy attack, private homes were damaged.

Also this morning, Russian troops shelled the village of Kup'yansk-Vuzlovy. There, the dispensary, post office, educational institution and residential buildings were damaged.

As a result of enemy shelling of the village. A 56-year-old woman died in Varvarivka, Chuguyiv district.

In addition, the military carried out artillery shelling of the village of Bily Kolodyaz, Chuguyiv district. A 62-year-old woman was injured and was hospitalized.

The Russian army attacked New York in Donetsk region with aerial bombs

The Russian occupiers bombed New York in Donetsk region, killing four people.

Having previously used "KAB-250", the enemy fired at the village of New York. A 45-year-old man was wounded in the head as a result of a weapon hitting the private sector.

Another projectile hit an apartment building - as a result of the destruction of the entrance of a 5-story building, four civilians aged 43 to 76 were killed.

A 39-year-old woman and her 8-year-old daughter were injured. They were taken to a medical facility with mine-explosive injuries, bruises and contusions. The child's condition is assessed as serious.

The Donetsk regional prosecutor's office started a pre-trial investigation on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (part 2 of article 438 of the Criminal Code).

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian bombs strike Ukraine's Donetsk region, at least six injured
Prosecutor's office of Donetsk region
shelling
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian missile attack on the Dnipro. The police identified the dead woman - video
National Police of Ukraine
Dnipro

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?