Russian missile attack on the Dnipro. The police identified the dead woman - video

With the help of DNA, the identity of the pensioner who was at the epicenter of the Russian missile attack was established.

A 76-year-old woman died as a result of the Russian strike

The police have identified the person who died as a result of a rocket attack in the city of Dnipro. She is a 76-year-old resident of a destroyed high-rise building.

In order to establish the identity of the deceased, the forensic experts of the Dnipropetrovsk Region took a biological sample of the remains of a person found at the site of the impact, which was examined on a high-speed DNA analyzer - the genotype of the female sex was determined.

The law enforcement officers took samples of the buccal epithelium from the relatives of the missing persons.

39 people reported property damage to the police.

Strike of the Russian Federation on the Dnipro. 5 people are considered missing

The strike on the Dnipro occurred in the evening of June 28. The Russian occupiers attacked the city with a rocket, aiming at the nine-story building. Four floors were destroyed.

The rescuers spent the whole night sorting through the rubble of the gutted high-rise building. The rescue operation is ongoing.

In Dnipro, rescuers spent the whole night sorting through the rubble of a gutted high-rise building. According to the police, 5 people are considered missing. Sergey Lysak Head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA

According to the latest data, in addition to the 5 missing, there is one dead and 12 injured.

Among the victims is a seven-month-old baby who was poisoned by combustion products, as well as a pregnant woman.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, called on the world to urgently provide Ukraine with anti-aircraft defense to protect against Russian missile attacks against the backdrop of a Russian weapon attack on a house in Dnipro.