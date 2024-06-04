Five injured after Russian today's strike on Dnipro with missiles

On the night of June 4, Russian troops hit the Dnipro with missiles. The air defence forces destroyed two aerial targets, but a fire broke out as a result of falling debris, and civilians were injured.
Points of attention
- Russian troops hit Dnipro with missiles, and there were wounded civilians, including children.
- As a result of the shelling, residents were injured, including a 17-year-old boy and other adults.
- The wounded are being treated, and Russian attacks have also damaged cars and private homes.
What is known about the shelling of the Dnipro
Lysak writes that one and a half dozen cars were also damaged, and windows were broken in private houses, high-rise buildings, and hospitals.
Russian attacks on Ukraine
On June 1, Russian occupying forces attacked Lyman in the Donetsk region. The occupiers targeted the residential quarter. As a result of the attack, five townspeople were injured.
There was an explosion in Kharkiv on the night of May 31. Later, it became known that the Russians targeted a five-story residential building. A fire broke out in the building. The occupiers hit the same place several times. As a result of the impact, eight people died, and 26 were injured.
More on the topic
