Five injured after Russian today's strike on Dnipro with missiles

On the night of June 4, Russian troops hit the Dnipro with missiles. The air defence forces destroyed two aerial targets, but a fire broke out as a result of falling debris, and civilians were injured.

What is known about the shelling of the Dnipro

Residents got injured. Among them are children. The boy, who is one month old, is in satisfactory condition. Will be treated on an outpatient basis. A 17-year-old boy is in hospital in a moderate condition. A 68-year-old man and three women — 32, 36 and 56 years old — were also injured, said Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration. Share

Lysak writes that one and a half dozen cars were also damaged, and windows were broken in private houses, high-rise buildings, and hospitals.

Russian attacks on Ukraine

On June 1, Russian occupying forces attacked Lyman in the Donetsk region. The occupiers targeted the residential quarter. As a result of the attack, five townspeople were injured.

There was an explosion in Kharkiv on the night of May 31. Later, it became known that the Russians targeted a five-story residential building. A fire broke out in the building. The occupiers hit the same place several times. As a result of the impact, eight people died, and 26 were injured.