Russia strikes Kharkiv region: one killed, two injured

On July 3, as a result of Russian shelling in the Kharkiv region, the civilian population was injured.

A man was killed after Russian shelling of the Kharkiv region

As a result of the shelling, a man died, and two more people were injured. More than ten residential buildings, farm buildings, shops and an administrative building were damaged in the village.

The investigators established that the enemy was attacking Borova from aviation.

A 48-year-old man died: his body was found from under the rubble of the house. A 75-year-old woman suffered an acute reaction to stress, a 50-year-old man was injured, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported.

The head of Kharkiv RMA , Oleg Syniegubov, confirmed the information about the shelling.

Also, during the night, the village of Ruska Lozova in the Dergachi community was attacked by the Russian Federation. The village was hit at approximately 2:05 am.

A 65-year-old woman and an 80-year-old man were wounded during the shelling. At least ten private houses were damaged in the village. Previously, the Russians launched two S-400 missiles at the village.

Investigators opened criminal proceedings under Art. 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Russia attacked Selydove with a glide bomb

Russian troops dropped a glide bomb on Selydove, Donetsk region, as a result of which a 63-year-old woman was killed and two more people were injured.

At least 1 person died and 2 were injured as a result of shelling of Selydove. The city came under fire today in the middle of the day — the Russians again bombed civilians.

The occupiers also damaged 24 houses and 2 cars. The head of the Donetsk RMA , Vadym Filashkin, once again called on the region's residents to evacuate.