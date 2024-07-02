Russia again strikes Kherson: one killed, eight injured

Eight people were injured in the recent Russian shelling of Kherson.
Points of attention
- Victims of the shelling of the Russian Federation in Kherson receive help and are under the supervision of medical personnel.
- Attacks by the Russian occupying forces on various regions of Ukraine continue, which poses a threat to the civilian population.
- The Russian invaders attacked Kharkiv Oblast, Sumy Oblast and Kherson, violating international law and interstate relations.
A woman died as a result of shelling by the Russian Federation in Kherson
As a result of Russian shelling of Kherson, a woman died and eight people were injured, Oleksandr Prokudin, head of Kherson OVA, reported on the Telegram channel.
As noted, unfortunately, the Russian army killed a 54-year-old woman.
According to OVA, utility workers were attacked by the enemy in the central part of the city. A 63-year-old worker received a blast injury and a shrapnel wound to her leg. Her colleague, a 53-year-old woman, was diagnosed with contusion, explosive and brain injuries.
Also, a 54-year-old man with a contusion, explosive and brain injuries is currently in the hospital.
In addition, Prokudin informs that two men were injured in the yards of their own homes in the Korabelny district of the city.
All the wounded are under the supervision of Kherson doctors, they are provided with the necessary medical assistance.
The Russian Federation attacked Kharkiv Oblast, Sumy Oblast and Kherson
The occupying forces continue to terrorize various regions of Ukraine on a daily basis. During the past day, hundreds of settlements were attacked by the enemy.
On the night of July 2, the Russian invaders struck the central part of Kherson with anti-aircraft guns and artillery.
Note that on July 1, the Russian Federation shelled Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank of the Dnieper.
