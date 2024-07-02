Russia again strikes Kherson: one killed, eight injured

Eight people were injured in the recent Russian shelling of Kherson.

A woman died as a result of shelling by the Russian Federation in Kherson

As a result of Russian shelling of Kherson, a woman died and eight people were injured, Oleksandr Prokudin, head of Kherson OVA, reported on the Telegram channel.

As noted, unfortunately, the Russian army killed a 54-year-old woman.

According to OVA, utility workers were attacked by the enemy in the central part of the city. A 63-year-old worker received a blast injury and a shrapnel wound to her leg. Her colleague, a 53-year-old woman, was diagnosed with contusion, explosive and brain injuries.

Also, a 54-year-old man with a contusion, explosive and brain injuries is currently in the hospital.

In addition, Prokudin informs that two men were injured in the yards of their own homes in the Korabelny district of the city.

The 80-year-old victim x-contusion, shrapnel wounds of the chest, arms, legs, explosive and craniocerebral injuries. A 65-year-old man from Kherson was diagnosed with a contusion, explosive and brain injuries. Two more victims are a 52-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman who went to the hospital independently with blast injuries. Oleksandr Prokudin Head of the Kherson OVA

All the wounded are under the supervision of Kherson doctors, they are provided with the necessary medical assistance.

The Russian Federation attacked Kharkiv Oblast, Sumy Oblast and Kherson

The occupying forces continue to terrorize various regions of Ukraine on a daily basis. During the past day, hundreds of settlements were attacked by the enemy.

On the night of July 2, the Russian invaders struck the central part of Kherson with anti-aircraft guns and artillery.

Orcs probably won't let Kherson sleep today. With anti-aircraft guns and artillery, they worked in the central part of the city, said Deputy Chairman of the Kherson Regional Council Yuriy Sobolevskyi. Share

Note that on July 1, the Russian Federation shelled Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank of the Dnieper.