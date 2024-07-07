Ukrainian border guards will intensify measures against Russian SRGs in Kharkiv Oblast

Ukrainian border guards are setting up additional observation posts in the Kharkiv region. They will help fight against Russian saboteurs more effectively.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian border guards are strengthening control and setting up additional observation posts in the Kharkiv region in order to prevent the actions of Russian SRGs.
- On June 26, Ukrainian border guards repelled an attack by a Russian sabotage-reconnaissance group in the Kharkiv region, which indicates an increase in enemy activity.
- DRGs of the Russian Federation are active in the Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and Sumy regions, which requires careful control and strengthening of measures to combat them.
- The Ukrainian defense forces must be ready for repeated attacks by the Russian DRG in any direction of the neighborhood with the aggressor.
- Strengthening measures against Russian saboteurs is necessary in connection with the new offensive of Russian troops in the Kharkiv region.
In the Kharkiv region, measures against Russian SRGs will be intensified
Therefore, according to him, in order to strengthen control, the border guards are setting up additional observation posts,
Border guards repelled an attack by the Russian SRG in Kharkiv Oblast
On June 26, border guards repelled an attack by a Russian sabotage and intelligence group in the direction of the village of Sotnytskyi Kozachok, Kharkiv region.
According to the spokesman of the State Border Service, Colonel Andriy Demchenko, the Russian Federation tried to conduct military operations in the direction of the settlement of Sotnytskyi Kozachok in the Kharkiv Region.
A subversive reconnaissance group was operating, which entered the territory of Ukraine, a shooting battle ensued, which was also preceded by shelling of the enemy from other means of destruction.
Despite the general decrease in the activities of the DRG in June and shelling of the border with the Russian Federation and Belarus, the border guard emphasized that the Defense Forces should be ready for the repetition of such situations in any direction of the neighborhood with the aggressor.
SRG of the Russian Federation in Ukraine
Russian sabotage and intelligence groups are constantly trying to break through the border in several regions of Ukraine — Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and Sumy.
The need to fight the DRG at an even greater pace arose after the Russian troops launched a new offensive in the Kharkiv region — in the Vovchansk direction and in the area of the village of Liptsi.
