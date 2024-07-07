Ukrainian border guards will intensify measures against Russian SRGs in Kharkiv Oblast

Ukrainian border guards are setting up additional observation posts in the Kharkiv region. They will help fight against Russian saboteurs more effectively.

Special attention is given to countermeasures against sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the enemy. Our units constantly identify and repulse Russian saboteurs, - said the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko during his trip to the Kharkiv region.

Therefore, according to him, in order to strengthen control, the border guards are setting up additional observation posts,

The number of response groups has also been increased, the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs added.

Border guards repelled an attack by the Russian SRG in Kharkiv Oblast

On June 26, border guards repelled an attack by a Russian sabotage and intelligence group in the direction of the village of Sotnytskyi Kozachok, Kharkiv region.

According to the spokesman of the State Border Service, Colonel Andriy Demchenko, the Russian Federation tried to conduct military operations in the direction of the settlement of Sotnytskyi Kozachok in the Kharkiv Region.

A subversive reconnaissance group was operating, which entered the territory of Ukraine, a shooting battle ensued, which was also preceded by shelling of the enemy from other means of destruction.

Fortunately, at the moment, this attack was repulsed by the border guards. An anti-sabotage reserve was sent to the place (of the event) to clear the area, Demchenko said.

Despite the general decrease in the activities of the DRG in June and shelling of the border with the Russian Federation and Belarus, the border guard emphasized that the Defense Forces should be ready for the repetition of such situations in any direction of the neighborhood with the aggressor.

SRG of the Russian Federation in Ukraine

Russian sabotage and intelligence groups are constantly trying to break through the border in several regions of Ukraine — Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and Sumy.

The need to fight the DRG at an even greater pace arose after the Russian troops launched a new offensive in the Kharkiv region — in the Vovchansk direction and in the area of the village of Liptsi.