Norway will provide Ukraine with over $100 million to strengthen air defense
World
The Government of Norway
air defense
Norway has allocated a new financial assistance package for Ukraine. The funds will be used to purchase additional air defense equipment.

  • Norway has allocated a new financial assistance package of over $100 million for Ukraine to purchase additional air defense equipment.
  • The funds will be used to strengthen Ukraine's air defense, which is crucial for protecting both military and civilian infrastructure.
  • The allocation includes purchasing air defense equipment in the United States through the JUMPSTART program, emphasizing the importance of international cooperation in enhancing Ukraine's defense capabilities.

Norway will strengthen Ukraine's air defense

This was reported by the press service of the Norwegian government.

The allocation of new aid was announced at the Ramstein format meeting by Norwegian Defense Minister Tore O. Sandvik.

At a meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine, he stated that air defense is Ukraine's highest priority military need and is crucial for protecting both military and civilian infrastructure.

Norway has allocated over NOK 6 billion to Ukraine for air defense in 2024. The government recently decided to allocate an additional NOK 1.2 billion (about $110 million) for air defense measures for Ukraine.

The funds will be used to purchase air defense equipment in the United States under the JUMPSTART program.

It is worth noting that Norway has been helping Ukraine since the very beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion. The country has joined the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine and is providing military assistance.

