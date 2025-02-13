Norway will provide Ukraine with over $100 million to strengthen air defense

Norway has allocated a new financial assistance package for Ukraine. The funds will be used to purchase additional air defense equipment.

Norway will strengthen Ukraine's air defense

This was reported by the press service of the Norwegian government.

The allocation of new aid was announced at the Ramstein format meeting by Norwegian Defense Minister Tore O. Sandvik.

At a meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine, he stated that air defense is Ukraine's highest priority military need and is crucial for protecting both military and civilian infrastructure.

Norway has allocated over NOK 6 billion to Ukraine for air defense in 2024. The government recently decided to allocate an additional NOK 1.2 billion (about $110 million) for air defense measures for Ukraine. Share

The funds will be used to purchase air defense equipment in the United States under the JUMPSTART program.