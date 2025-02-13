Norway will provide Ukraine with over $100 million to strengthen air defense

Norway has allocated a new financial assistance package for Ukraine. The funds will be used to purchase additional air defense equipment.
Norway will strengthen Ukraine's air defense
This was reported by the press service of the Norwegian government.
The allocation of new aid was announced at the Ramstein format meeting by Norwegian Defense Minister Tore O. Sandvik.
At a meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine, he stated that air defense is Ukraine's highest priority military need and is crucial for protecting both military and civilian infrastructure.
The funds will be used to purchase air defense equipment in the United States under the JUMPSTART program.
It is worth noting that Norway has been helping Ukraine since the very beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion. The country has joined the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine and is providing military assistance.
