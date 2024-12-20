Norway will allocate over $230 million for an international aid package for Ukraine

Norway will finance part of the military aid package to Ukraine, which will be allocated through the International Fund for Ukraine, led by the UK Ministry of Defense.

Norway will help Ukraine: what is known

The Norwegian government has decided to allocate 186 million pounds sterling (about 232.5 million dollars) for an international aid package for Ukraine, which will include:

£92 million (about $115 million) for equipment to strengthen Ukraine's naval forces, including small boats, reconnaissance drones, unmanned surface ships and drones for mine countermeasures;

£68 million (about $85 million) for air defense equipment, including radars, ground-based cloaking equipment, and electronic warfare systems against drones;

£26 million (about $32.5 million) to provide support and spare parts for critical systems previously supplied to Ukraine.

The war in Ukraine continues, and the need for military equipment remains critical, said Norwegian Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram.

The funds will be received through the International Fund for Ukraine (IFU), an additional funding mechanism for support for Ukraine, led by the British Ministry of Defense.

The IFU executive body includes Norway, the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden and Lithuania. These countries, as well as Iceland, Australia and New Zealand, have collectively contributed over a billion euros to the fund. Share

As reported by Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, the bulk of the funding will be directed towards the development of innovative and autonomous solutions within the Maritime Capabilities Coalition, established by Norway and the United Kingdom.

Its goal is to ensure the compatibility of the Ukrainian fleet with Western allies.

Support also includes both donations from the Norwegian Armed Forces and military equipment purchased from industry for transfer to Ukraine.

In addition, part of the funds will be used for demining and training of Ukrainian military personnel.