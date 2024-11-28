Norway has extended the Support Program for Ukraine for three years

On November 28, the Norwegian Parliament supported the extension of the Ukraine Support Program for another three years and the allocation of at least NOK 35 billion (EUR 3.1 billion) in aid to Ukraine next year.

Norway continues to support Ukraine

This was reported on the website of the country's government.

Norway remains steadfast in its support for Ukraine. It is very important for Ukraine that our support is stable for many years and that there is a broad political consensus behind it. We want the Ukrainian people to know that support for Norway will continue. Jonas Gar Støre Prime Minister of Norway

In 2025, the funding of the support program will amount to at least NOK 35 billion (€3.1 billion). Of these, NOK 22.5 billion (EUR 1.9 billion) will be allocated to military support, and NOK 12.5 billion (EUR 1.1 billion) to humanitarian and civilian support.

The support program will be extended until 2030. The total amount of funding will be increased to at least NOK 154.5 billion for the duration of the program.

The Norwegian government added that it is conducting a dialogue with Ukraine on how best to direct the aid provided.

Ukraine's support should be used in those areas where it is most needed. As for military support, we will prioritize assistance to the Ukrainian defense industry. The Russian regime is bombing Ukraine's energy infrastructure, and we will also provide funding to ensure proper access to electricity for the Ukrainian population. Share

Support will be provided under the Nansen Support Program for Ukraine, which was first launched on February 16, 2023. At the time of its launch, the program provided for NOK 75 billion over the five-year period from 2023 to 2027, with NOK 15 billion disbursed each year.

Since the launch of the support program, the annual financial framework has increased several times. In 2024, the support amounted to NOK 27 billion.

Ukraine will receive NASAMS air defense systems from Norway

Director of the Department of International Cooperation of the Ministry of Defense Gennadiy Kovalenko shared the details of the visit of the Minister of Defense of Norway Bjorn Arild Gram to Odesa.

During the visit, the Ukrainian military showed him a rehabilitation center for servicemen, border fortifications and told him about the current security situation.