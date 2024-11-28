Norway has extended the Support Program for Ukraine for three years

On November 28, the Norwegian Parliament supported the extension of the Ukraine Support Program for another three years and the allocation of at least NOK 35 billion (EUR 3.1 billion) in aid to Ukraine next year.
Points of attention
- Norway has extended the Ukraine Support Program for three years, allocating at least EUR 3.1 billion in aid to Ukraine next year.
- The funding prioritizes military, humanitarian, and civilian support, with a focus on the Ukrainian defense industry.
- Norway plans to support Ukraine under the Nansen Support Program until 2030, with a total funding of at least EUR 14.5 billion.
- The support program aims to provide aid where it is most needed, including the restoration of Ukraine's energy infrastructure and access to electricity for its population.
- Ukraine will receive NASAMS air defense systems from Norway as part of the new aid package worth 500 million euros.
Norway continues to support Ukraine
This was reported on the website of the country's government.
In 2025, the funding of the support program will amount to at least NOK 35 billion (€3.1 billion). Of these, NOK 22.5 billion (EUR 1.9 billion) will be allocated to military support, and NOK 12.5 billion (EUR 1.1 billion) to humanitarian and civilian support.
The support program will be extended until 2030. The total amount of funding will be increased to at least NOK 154.5 billion for the duration of the program.
The Norwegian government added that it is conducting a dialogue with Ukraine on how best to direct the aid provided.
Support will be provided under the Nansen Support Program for Ukraine, which was first launched on February 16, 2023. At the time of its launch, the program provided for NOK 75 billion over the five-year period from 2023 to 2027, with NOK 15 billion disbursed each year.
Since the launch of the support program, the annual financial framework has increased several times. In 2024, the support amounted to NOK 27 billion.
Ukraine will receive NASAMS air defense systems from Norway
Director of the Department of International Cooperation of the Ministry of Defense Gennadiy Kovalenko shared the details of the visit of the Minister of Defense of Norway Bjorn Arild Gram to Odesa.
During the visit, the Ukrainian military showed him a rehabilitation center for servicemen, border fortifications and told him about the current security situation.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-