Norway will provide Ukraine with a new package of military aid

Norway will provide Ukraine with a new aid package worth 500 million euros. Most of this amount will be used for military aid.

Norway provides new military aid to Ukraine

This was announced by Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Har Støre at a press conference with participants of the Ukraine-Northern Europe summit.

According to the head of the Norwegian government, during the meeting with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi, the leaders of the Northern European countries got acquainted with a clear assessment of what is happening on the fronts. Share

At the same time, Store clarified that his country knows how many women and children are dying in Ukraine due to Russian shells and missiles.

That is why we want to announce a new aid package of 500 million euros, of which 350 will be allocated to the military package. We will work with our Danish colleagues to implement such an initiative.

Ukraine will receive 6 F-16 aircraft from Norway

Defense Minister Rustem Umyerov announced this on Facebook.

During the Ukraine-NATO Council, he held bilateral negotiations with Norwegian Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram. He thanked the Norwegian government and people for their unprecedented support to Ukraine. We discussed the current situation at the front and our needs, including long-range weapons. We reached specific agreements on strengthening our air defense. Share

According to him, a separate focus of the negotiations is the aviation component. In particular, the strengthening of Ukraine's capabilities with F16 fighters.