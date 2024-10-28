Norway will provide Ukraine with a new package of military aid

Norway will provide Ukraine with a new aid package worth 500 million euros. Most of this amount will be used for military aid.
Norway provides new military aid to Ukraine
This was announced by Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Har Støre at a press conference with participants of the Ukraine-Northern Europe summit.
At the same time, Store clarified that his country knows how many women and children are dying in Ukraine due to Russian shells and missiles.
That is why we want to announce a new aid package of 500 million euros, of which 350 will be allocated to the military package. We will work with our Danish colleagues to implement such an initiative.
Ukraine will receive 6 F-16 aircraft from Norway
Defense Minister Rustem Umyerov announced this on Facebook.
According to him, a separate focus of the negotiations is the aviation component. In particular, the strengthening of Ukraine's capabilities with F16 fighters.
Norway will continue its support and provide Ukraine with six aircraft in the near future.
