Umerov announced that Ukraine will receive F-16 aircraft from Norway. When exactly

On October 17, the Ministers of Defense of Ukraine and Norway, Rustem Umyerov and Björn Arild Gram, discussed the current situation at the front, Ukraine's needs for long-range weapons and strengthening of air defense. In the near future, Norway will hand over six F16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

Ukraine will receive 6 F-16 aircraft from Norway

Defense Minister Rustem Umyerov announced this on Facebook.

During the Ukraine-NATO Council, he held bilateral negotiations with Norwegian Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram. He thanked the Norwegian government and people for their unprecedented support to Ukraine. We discussed the current situation at the front and our needs, particularly in long-range weapons. We reached specific agreements on strengthening our air defense. Rustem Umerov Minister of Defense of Ukraine

According to him, a separate focus of the negotiations is the aviation component. In particular, the strengthening of Ukraine's capabilities with F16 fighters.

Norway will continue its support and provide Ukraine with six aircraft in the near future. Share

The ministers also discussed the development of the Ukrainian defense industry.

Umerov invited Norway to join the "Danish model" — direct financing of Ukrainian defense enterprises. In addition, the minister suggested that Norway take "command" over one of the armed forces brigades modeled after France, which includes training and manning.

The number of F-16s in Ukraine may increase

As the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently announced, during a meeting with the command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, they found a way to expand the Ukrainian fleet of F-16 fighter jets.

Had a meeting with Air Force Command regarding our F-16 fleet. There is a clear understanding of the steps to increase the number of combat aircraft in Ukraine and speed up the training of our pilots.

In addition, the president added that all tasks for the Air Force and the Ministry of Defense were also determined during the meeting.