Ordered to destroy Oskil Dam. Two Russian generals under suspicion from SSU

The Security Service of Ukraine announced in absentia suspicions against two Russian generals who organized the bombing and subsequent destruction of the Oskilskaya Dam in the Kharkiv region in the fall of 2022.
Two Russian generals received suspicion from the SSU
The destruction of the dam was led by the commander of the 20th Combined Arms Army of the Western Military District of the Russian Federation, Lieutenant General Oleg Tsokov, and the commander of the 6th Army of the Air Force and Air Defense, Lieutenant General Oleg Makovetsky.
After that, from September 13 to 30, 2022, Russian bombers regularly bombed the dam with high-explosive and guided bombs of the FAB-250, FAB-500, OFAB-500SHL, and KAB-1500 types.
These actions of the Russian Federation led to an uncontrolled leakage of water from the reservoir area over an area of over 120 sq. km. A comprehensive examination established that the environment suffered damage of almost 4 billion UAH.
At the same time, the Security Service adds that information about Tsokov's alleged death in the war in Ukraine is currently being verified.
His death is not a reason to stop the criminal investigation. Comprehensive measures are underway to punish Russian war criminals, the article summarizes.
