Polish FM says there is no evidence that Russia is preparing a nuclear strike

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski believes that Russian generals could face the question of getting rid of dictator Vladimir Putin if he ordered the use of nuclear weapons.
There is no threat of a nuclear attack on Ukraine
In an interview with Bild, Sikorsky said that there is no evidence that Russia is preparing a strike with the use of nuclear weapons.
He added that the US has "very firmly" told the Russian Federation that it will use its conventional weapons "to destroy any Russian target in the occupied territories of Ukraine" if the Russian Federation decides to use nuclear weapons.
Putin declared Russia's readiness for nuclear war
In March, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin declared that the Russian Federation was technically ready for nuclear war.
The head of the Kremlin added that he would consider such a scenario if the United States would introduce its troops into Ukraine - official Moscow would consider such a step the same as the introduction of US troops into Russian territory, that is, as an intervention.
According to Putin, there was "never a need" to use tactical nuclear weapons in the war against Ukraine.
