Polish FM says there is no evidence that Russia is preparing a nuclear strike

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski believes that Russian generals could face the question of getting rid of dictator Vladimir Putin if he ordered the use of nuclear weapons.

There is no threat of a nuclear attack on Ukraine

In an interview with Bild, Sikorsky said that there is no evidence that Russia is preparing a strike with the use of nuclear weapons.

There is no evidence that the warheads were removed from the cache. We would know in advance if they did. It's not a weapon he can deploy with the push of a button. There is a normal chain of command from the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff for its application. Therefore, he must convince his generals to carry out such an order. These generals know that following such an order means becoming a war criminal. At this moment, they will have a choice: either to carry out such an order, or to get rid of Putin. Radoslav Sikorskyi Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland

He added that the US has "very firmly" told the Russian Federation that it will use its conventional weapons "to destroy any Russian target in the occupied territories of Ukraine" if the Russian Federation decides to use nuclear weapons.

I think this is a strong deterrent, he added. Share

Putin declared Russia's readiness for nuclear war

In March, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin declared that the Russian Federation was technically ready for nuclear war.

The head of the Kremlin added that he would consider such a scenario if the United States would introduce its troops into Ukraine - official Moscow would consider such a step the same as the introduction of US troops into Russian territory, that is, as an intervention.