Russia intensified sabotage groups activities near border with Sumy region, Ukraine's guard borders speaker says

Since the end of 2023, the Russians have been most actively using their sabotage and reconnaissance groups in the Sumy region.

Sumy region is the most significant area for Russian sabotage group activities

According to Ukrainian State Border Guard Service spokesman Andriy Demchenko, the invaders are trying to use the sabotage group, in particular, to expose the locations of Ukrainian defenders, the defence line, to inflict damage there.

Such groups can consist of 4-5 people, there were groups of more than 10 people, and there were even up to 20, which during their actions tried to even divide into smaller groups in order to surround our defenders. Attempts to attack the sabotage group are recorded along the entire length of the border of Sumy region — they appear in all areas. But we expose such groups, Demchenko said.

He noted that the Russians do not have a powerful offensive group on the border with the Sumy region.

The length of the border with Russia within the Sumy region is more than 560 kilometers. But according to the data that we have, the enemy does not yet have such a powerful group in this direction that could, using forces and means, achieve some strategic goal or, conditionally, reach Sumy, — says Demchenko.

The situation on the border with the Russian Federation

The head of the Kharkiv RMA , Oleg Syniegubov, said that on May 10, the occupiers launched an attack on the northern districts of the Kharkiv region. According to him, there is a possibility that the Russians may try to attack from the direction of Sumy.

Considering the situation in the Kharkiv region, where Russian troops launched an offensive, Ukrainian border guards do not rule out a similar scenario in the Sumy region.