Russia intensified sabotage groups activities near border with Sumy region, Ukraine's guard borders speaker says

Since the end of 2023, the Russians have been most actively using their sabotage and reconnaissance groups in the Sumy region.
Sumy region is the most significant area for Russian sabotage group activities
According to Ukrainian State Border Guard Service spokesman Andriy Demchenko, the invaders are trying to use the sabotage group, in particular, to expose the locations of Ukrainian defenders, the defence line, to inflict damage there.
He noted that the Russians do not have a powerful offensive group on the border with the Sumy region.
The situation on the border with the Russian Federation
The head of the Kharkiv RMA , Oleg Syniegubov, said that on May 10, the occupiers launched an attack on the northern districts of the Kharkiv region. According to him, there is a possibility that the Russians may try to attack from the direction of Sumy.
Considering the situation in the Kharkiv region, where Russian troops launched an offensive, Ukrainian border guards do not rule out a similar scenario in the Sumy region.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-