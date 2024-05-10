Russians tried to break through border in Kharkiv region with no success

Russian subversive and reconnaissance groups have increased activities, according to the head of the Kharkiv administration Oleg Synyegubov.

The troops of Russia intensified the shelling of the northern regions of the Kharkiv region

According to Oleg Sinegubov, Russia has intensified shelling of the northern districts of Kharkiv region, primarily Vovchansk. Subversive and reconnaissance groups of the occupiers are unsuccessfully trying to break through the border, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine hold their positions.

Shelling from anti-aircraft guns, anti-aircraft guns and artillery continued throughout the night. There were unsuccessful attempts by the groups to break through the border. Oleg Sinegubov Head of Kharkiv OVA

Oleg Synyegubov noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are confidently holding their positions — not a single meter has been lost.

The enemy group does not pose a threat to Kharkiv, its forces are sufficient only for provocations in the northern direction. All authorities are working, are on the ground and fulfill their duties.

We call on the civilian population of the border settlements to stay in shelters , because it makes no difference to the enemy whether to attack military infrastructure or unarmed civilians, Synyegubov concluded. Share

The situation in the Kharkiv direction

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), said that the actions of the Russian troops were predictable. Earlier it was noted that the enemy may have resources for escalation in the border areas of the Kharkiv region, but not for an attack on Kharkiv.

Also today, information appeared on the network that there is allegedly a difficult situation in the direction of the city of Vovchansk (approximately 70 km from Kharkiv). It was noted that the Russian army can allegedly attract reserves in this direction.

Stanislav Bunyatov, call sign "Osman", commented on the situation near Vovchansk.