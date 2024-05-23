Russian sabotage group intensified its activities in Sumy region, border guards speaker states

In the Sumy region, the Russian army activated its sabotage groups. They enter the territory of the region several times a week.

Russian sabotage groups became more active in the Sumy region

According to the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, the activity of Russian DRGs is being traced in the Sumy region. This is not recorded in the Chernihiv region.

The Sumy region is the direction where the enemy is constantly trying to use sabotage groups and carry out sabotage activities. It cannot be said that this happens every day, that Russian sabotage groups try to enter our territory, but their activity is quite high, Demchenko noted. Share

According to Demchenko, the main goal of the Russian occupiers is to find locations of units of the Defence Forces of Ukraine, to build Ukrainian defence. So they prepare to strike.

Ukrainian border guards understand the threat from Russian sabotage groups and oppose them.

The SBGS spokesman also noted that the border guards do not record the accumulation of enemy forces in the Sumy direction, but provocations are not excluded.

Budanov suggested a new direction for the Russian army's offensive after the Kharkiv region

According to DIU chief Lt Gen Kyrylo Budanov, Russia will launch a new offensive north of Kharkiv in the Sumy region.

Budanov predicted that attacks in the Kharkiv region would continue for another three to four days, after which Russian forces were expected to make a significant push towards Sumy.

As the publication notes, Ukrainian officials previously stated that Russia had concentrated troops across the border from the Sumy side.

At the same time, Pavlo Velychko, a Ukrainian officer operating near the Russian border in the Sumy region, reported that Russian shelling of the outskirts of Sumy had intensified recently.