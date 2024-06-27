Ukraine's border guards repelled Russian sabotage group attack in Kharkiv region

On June 26, border guards repelled an attack by a Russian sabotage group in the direction of the village of Sotnytskyi Kozachok, Kharkiv region.
Points of attention
- A Russian sabotage group tried to carry out combat operations on the territory of Ukraine, but they were repelled by border guards.
- The Russian Federation's occupation army is sending additional forces to the Kharkiv region, including a motorised infantry brigade from the 51st army.
- According to the analyst, the Russian occupiers, due to heavy losses, are trying to create new military units to plug holes in the front.
What is known about the Russian sabotage group in the Kharkiv region?
According to Colonel Andriy Demchenko, the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, the Russian Federation tried to conduct military operations in the direction of the settlement of Sotnytskyi Kozachok in the Kharkiv Region.
A Russian sabotage group was operating, which entered the territory of Ukraine, a shooting battle ensued, which was also preceded by shelling of the enemy from other means of destruction.
Despite the general decrease in the sabotage group activities in June and shelling of the border with the Russian Federation and Belarus, the border guard emphasised that the Defence Forces should be ready for a repetition of such situations in any direction of the neighborhood with the aggressor.
What is known about the transfer of additional reserves by the Russian army to the Kharkiv region
According to Defense Express analyst Serhii Zgurets, the Russian army is sending additional forces to the combat zone in the Kharkiv region amid heavy losses.
The analyst noted that, according to available data, the Russian Federation's occupation army has about 170,000 soldiers deployed along the front line.
At the same time, their reserves are approximately 60-70 thousand personnel.
As Zgurets noted, the Russian occupiers were trying to create new military units due to heavy losses.
