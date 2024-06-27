Ukraine's border guards repelled Russian sabotage group attack in Kharkiv region
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine's border guards repelled Russian sabotage group attack in Kharkiv region

Ukraine's border guards repelled Russian sabotage group attack in Kharkiv region
Читати українською
Source:  Telethon "United News"

On June 26, border guards repelled an attack by a Russian sabotage group in the direction of the village of Sotnytskyi Kozachok, Kharkiv region.

Points of attention

 

  • A Russian sabotage group tried to carry out combat operations on the territory of Ukraine, but they were repelled by border guards.
  • The Russian Federation's occupation army is sending additional forces to the Kharkiv region, including a motorised infantry brigade from the 51st army.
  • According to the analyst, the Russian occupiers, due to heavy losses, are trying to create new military units to plug holes in the front.

What is known about the Russian sabotage group in the Kharkiv region?

According to Colonel Andriy Demchenko, the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, the Russian Federation tried to conduct military operations in the direction of the settlement of Sotnytskyi Kozachok in the Kharkiv Region.

A Russian sabotage group was operating, which entered the territory of Ukraine, a shooting battle ensued, which was also preceded by shelling of the enemy from other means of destruction.

Fortunately, at the moment, this attack was repulsed by the border guards. An anti-sabotage reserve was sent to the place (of the event) to clear the area, Demchenko said.

Despite the general decrease in the sabotage group activities in June and shelling of the border with the Russian Federation and Belarus, the border guard emphasised that the Defence Forces should be ready for a repetition of such situations in any direction of the neighborhood with the aggressor.

What is known about the transfer of additional reserves by the Russian army to the Kharkiv region

According to Defense Express analyst Serhii Zgurets, the Russian army is sending additional forces to the combat zone in the Kharkiv region amid heavy losses.

Two Ukrainian spokesmen said that one motorised infantry brigade from the 51st Army is moving to the Kharkiv direction. For the first time, the 51st Army is mentioned without detail. The size of the army may vary, it may range from 20,000 to 50,000, but these are theoretical calculations. Because now, against the background of the desire of the Russians to form new structures, all these units have a sufficiently limited number and limited armament, — explains Zgurets.

The analyst noted that, according to available data, the Russian Federation's occupation army has about 170,000 soldiers deployed along the front line.

At the same time, their reserves are approximately 60-70 thousand personnel.

As Zgurets noted, the Russian occupiers were trying to create new military units due to heavy losses.

The issue of the army is rather a process of forming new units, from which more or less ready units are actually emerging to plug holes on the front or to form some offensive capabilities. If this is a separate half-formed brigade, from the composition of the 51st Army, which has not yet been formed at all, which is thrown towards the Kharkiv direction, then this precisely indicates that the enemy's losses are such that he does not have time to form the declared armies and uses what is on the battlefield , — emphasised the analyst.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian military stopped Russian sabotage group in Kharkiv region, reports AFU General Staff
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
sabotage group
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian sabotage groups intensified its activities in Sumy region, border guards speaker states
sabotage group
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia intensified sabotage groups activities near border with Sumy region, Ukraine's guard borders speaker says
sabotage group

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?