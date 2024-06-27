Ukraine's border guards repelled Russian sabotage group attack in Kharkiv region

On June 26, border guards repelled an attack by a Russian sabotage group in the direction of the village of Sotnytskyi Kozachok, Kharkiv region.

What is known about the Russian sabotage group in the Kharkiv region?

According to Colonel Andriy Demchenko, the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, the Russian Federation tried to conduct military operations in the direction of the settlement of Sotnytskyi Kozachok in the Kharkiv Region.

A Russian sabotage group was operating, which entered the territory of Ukraine, a shooting battle ensued, which was also preceded by shelling of the enemy from other means of destruction.

Fortunately, at the moment, this attack was repulsed by the border guards. An anti-sabotage reserve was sent to the place (of the event) to clear the area, Demchenko said.

Despite the general decrease in the sabotage group activities in June and shelling of the border with the Russian Federation and Belarus, the border guard emphasised that the Defence Forces should be ready for a repetition of such situations in any direction of the neighborhood with the aggressor.

What is known about the transfer of additional reserves by the Russian army to the Kharkiv region

According to Defense Express analyst Serhii Zgurets, the Russian army is sending additional forces to the combat zone in the Kharkiv region amid heavy losses.

Two Ukrainian spokesmen said that one motorised infantry brigade from the 51st Army is moving to the Kharkiv direction. For the first time, the 51st Army is mentioned without detail. The size of the army may vary, it may range from 20,000 to 50,000, but these are theoretical calculations. Because now, against the background of the desire of the Russians to form new structures, all these units have a sufficiently limited number and limited armament, — explains Zgurets.

The analyst noted that, according to available data, the Russian Federation's occupation army has about 170,000 soldiers deployed along the front line.

At the same time, their reserves are approximately 60-70 thousand personnel.

As Zgurets noted, the Russian occupiers were trying to create new military units due to heavy losses.