Watch: AFU shares rare footage of Toretsk town in Donetsk region destroyed by Russians

Russian troops continue to attack towards the Toretsk direction, in particular, the city itself. The Armed Forces of Ukraine published rare footage.

The Ukrainian military showed rare footage of Toretsk

Rare footage of front-line Toretsk was captured by aerial scouts of the "UMBRELLA" unmanned systems battalion of the 32nd Separate Mechanised Brigade. This is how the city looks now," the message reads.

The military points out that the intensity of the fighting is insane, and the city is under constant shelling — even explosions from anti-aircraft missiles hit the frame.

And in such conditions, our brave soldiers fight 24/7. Infantry, artillery, tankers, and reconnaissance work every day at the limit of human capabilities in order not to give the enemy a single street, a single house, a single meter of native land, the brigade states. Share

The situation in the Toretsk direction

In the last week, the Russian troops have become significantly more active in tsk direc of Toretsktion.

According to data as of the morning of July 11, in the Toretsk direction, the occupiers carried out 24 attacks near the settlements of Sieverne, New York, Toretsk, and Deliivka.

The Toretsk direction was among the top three, along with Pokrovsk (42 assaults) and Siversk (17 assaults) per day.