Russian troops continue to attack towards the Toretsk direction, in particular, the city itself. The Armed Forces of Ukraine published rare footage.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed rare footage of the destroyed Toretsk in a video showing the fierce intensity of the fighting and constant shelling of the city.
- Ukrainian military from the battalion of unmanned systems "UMBRELLA" disclosed the problematic situation in the Toretsk direction.
- The Toretsk direction was among the top three, with 24 attacks by Russian troops in the Sieverne, New York, Toretsk and Deliivka districts.
- Battle conditions in the Toretsk direction are beyond human capabilities, but the military is ready to defend every meter of native land from the enemy.
- The military brigade states that even in conditions of constant shelling and explosions from the impact of enemy shells, they stand in the defence of Ukrainian territories.
The Ukrainian military showed rare footage of Toretsk
Rare footage of front-line Toretsk was captured by aerial scouts of the "UMBRELLA" unmanned systems battalion of the 32nd Separate Mechanised Brigade. This is how the city looks now," the message reads.
The military points out that the intensity of the fighting is insane, and the city is under constant shelling — even explosions from anti-aircraft missiles hit the frame.
The situation in the Toretsk direction
In the last week, the Russian troops have become significantly more active in tsk direc of Toretsktion.
According to data as of the morning of July 11, in the Toretsk direction, the occupiers carried out 24 attacks near the settlements of Sieverne, New York, Toretsk, and Deliivka.
The Toretsk direction was among the top three, along with Pokrovsk (42 assaults) and Siversk (17 assaults) per day.
