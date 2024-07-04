AFU repelled Russian attacks near Toretsk, General Staff reports

According to the information of the AFU General Staff, the Russian occupying army has significantly increased its attempted attacks in the Toretsk region of Donetsk region. During the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian military engaged in battle with units of the Russian occupiers 160 times.

What is happening at the front

It is noted that in the Kharkiv region, the Russian occupiers carried out 15 attacks in the Vovchansk, Hlyboke and Lyptsi districts.

In the direction of Kupiansk, eight enemy attacks were recorded during the day in the areas of Synkivka in the Kharkiv Region and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk Region.

In the Donetsk region, the enemy launched 32 unsuccessful attacks in the direction of Lyman, near Grekivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Terny, and on the territory of Serebryansk forestry.

In the direction of Siversk, the Ukrainian military repulsed three enemy attacks in Verkhnokamyanske and Vyimka.

In the direction of Kramatorsk, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled eight attempts by the Russian invaders to break through the defences in Klishchiivka, Kalynyvka, Ivanivske, and Chasiv Yar.

Thirty-seven enemy attack attempts were recorded during the day near Kalynove, Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Yevgenivka, Progress, Yasnobrodivka, Umanske, and Karlivka in the direction of Pokrovsk.

In the direction of Kurakhove, the AFU continued to hold back the Russian occupiers' advance in the area of Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, Paraskoviivka, and Kostiantynivka, where the enemy launched 16 unsuccessful attacks.

In the Toretsk direction, the aggressor became significantly more active — he carried out 25 attacks, in particular, in the areas of the settlements of Dilyivka, Toretsk, Sieverne and New York in Donetsk region, — the morning summary of the General Staff emphasises. Share

The enemy also attacked the Armed Forces positions in the Vodyane and Urozhaine districts.

What is known about the situation on the southern front

In the Zaporizhzhia region, nine battles near Robotyne and Shcherbaky were recorded during the day.

On the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region, the occupiers continue trying to knock out Defence Forces units from positions on bridgeheads. All three Russian attacks were unsuccessful.

What analysts say

According to the observers of the DeepState analytical portal, the occupying army of the Russian Federation allegedly succeeded in capturing the settlements of Sokil and Voskhod in the Donetsk region.

In addition, the Russians advanced in several areas in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions.