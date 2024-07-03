Russians begin to dig tunnels to attack AFU from rear

The Russian invaders began to actively dig underground tunnels in order to penetrate the front line in Ukraine and attack the positions of the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The occupiers dug an underground tunnel more than 3 kilometers long in Donetsk region and used it to establish the supply of assault units.
- The new tactics of the Russian army in the east of Ukraine are extremely dangerous, because they pose the threat of an unexpected attack by the enemy.
- The Russian army is suffering huge losses at the front, but it does not stop trying to break through the defense of the armed forces.
The Russian army uses new methods of waging war against Ukraine
The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation officially confirmed the information about using underground tunnels to penetrate the rear of Ukrainian defenders.
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, enemy assault units in the Donetsk region allegedly captured "a large stronghold of the Ukrainian armed forces."
The occupiers assure that it happened on the village's eastern edge of Sieverne. They allegedly advanced through an underground tunnel.
After that, the Russian occupiers supplied the assault units with ammunition, weapons and food through the tunnel.
What is important to understand is that the enemy is digging tunnels in the immediate vicinity of Ukrainian positions.
This means that the occupiers can unexpectedly appear near the armed forces' positions at any moment.
Losses of the Russian army as of July 2, 2024
The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 02.07.24 approximately amounted to:
personnel — about (+1280) people,
tanks — 8107 (+8) units,
armoured combat vehicles — 15,566 (+16) units,
artillery systems — 14,655 (+56) units,
MLRS — 1114 (+3) units,
air defence equipment — 874 (+0) units,
aircraft — 360 (+0) units,
helicopters — 326 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 11641 (+21),
cruise missiles — 2335 (+2),
warships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
vehicles and fuel tanks — 19,787 (+74) units,
special equipment — 2452 (+4)
