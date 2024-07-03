Russians begin to dig tunnels to attack AFU from rear

The Russian invaders began to actively dig underground tunnels in order to penetrate the front line in Ukraine and attack the positions of the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russian army uses new methods of waging war against Ukraine

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation officially confirmed the information about using underground tunnels to penetrate the rear of Ukrainian defenders.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, enemy assault units in the Donetsk region allegedly captured "a large stronghold of the Ukrainian armed forces."

The occupiers assure that it happened on the village's eastern edge of Sieverne. They allegedly advanced through an underground tunnel.

The servicemen of the unit secretly cleared and used a tunnel more than 3 kilometers long along the Siverskyi Donets canal and got behind a well-fortified stronghold with long-term firing points and underground shelters, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation claims. Share

After that, the Russian occupiers supplied the assault units with ammunition, weapons and food through the tunnel.

What is important to understand is that the enemy is digging tunnels in the immediate vicinity of Ukrainian positions.

This means that the occupiers can unexpectedly appear near the armed forces' positions at any moment.

