Watch: AFU strikes warehouses of Russian occupiers in occupied Crimea

According to the Ukrainian Air Force commander, Lt Gen Mykola Oleschuk, on Monday, July 1, Ukrainian aviation struck a warehouse with ammunition of the criminal army of the Russian Federation on the territory of occupied Crimea.

What is known about the aftermath of AFU's latest airstrikes against Russian facilities in the occupied Crimea

Oleschuk denied the statements of Kremlin propaganda about the alleged destruction of Ukrainian aircraft by air defence during the attack on Crimea.

These planes, as the Air Force commander, emphasised that AFU continue to perform combat missions and launch missile and bomb attacks on the positions of the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

In addition, the AFU's aviation destroyed the strategic objects of the Russian occupiers in the deep rear.

On July 1, 2024, Ukrainian pilots delivered a devastating blow to an ammunition depot in Crimea, Oleschuk noted. Share

Is the Russian Federation capable of protecting the Crimean Bridge from attacks by Ukrainian drones and missiles?

According to Dmytro Pletenchuk, the Ukrainian Navy spokesman, the occupation army is trying to build new fences to protect the Crimean bridge, but it is all in vain.

The enemy is trying to build another fence all the time, noted Navy spokesman. Share

According to him, the Russians' problem is that they cannot completely block the Kerch Strait because navigation is also under foreign flags.

And they cannot protect 100%, because nothing can be protected 100% if there is a desire to destroy it, explains Pletenchuk. Share

He also said that the Russian occupiers resumed the work of the Kerch ferry after the attack.

At the same time, he noted that the enemy had little choice because this crossing "takes more than three-quarters of the cargo."

According to him, it is she who provides the Russian military group in Crimea and the south of Ukraine.

The spokesman also noted that the previous damage to the crossing was not accidental.