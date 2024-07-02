Watch: AFU strikes warehouses of Russian occupiers in occupied Crimea
Ukraine
Watch: AFU strikes warehouses of Russian occupiers in occupied Crimea

Mykola Oleschuk
Blasts in Crimea
According to the Ukrainian Air Force commander, Lt Gen Mykola Oleschuk, on Monday, July 1, Ukrainian aviation struck a warehouse with ammunition of the criminal army of the Russian Federation on the territory of occupied Crimea.

Points of attention

  • AFU aviation struck the warehouses of the Russian criminal army in Crimea, immediately reacting to the aggression of the occupiers.
  • Ukrainian planes continue to carry out combat missions and launch missile and bomb attacks on the positions of the Russian occupiers.
  • The occupying army of the Russian Federation is trying to protect the Crimean bridge from attacks but is facing difficulties in ensuring the complete security of the bridge.
  • The Russian occupiers have restored the Kerch ferry after the attack, which was aimed at securing the Russian military group in Crimea and southern Ukraine.
  • The previous AFU air strikes on the Kerch Bridge were motivated by an attempt to harm the Russian occupiers and stop their military activities in the region.

What is known about the aftermath of AFU's latest airstrikes against Russian facilities in the occupied Crimea

Oleschuk denied the statements of Kremlin propaganda about the alleged destruction of Ukrainian aircraft by air defence during the attack on Crimea.

These planes, as the Air Force commander, emphasised that AFU continue to perform combat missions and launch missile and bomb attacks on the positions of the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

In addition, the AFU's aviation destroyed the strategic objects of the Russian occupiers in the deep rear.

On July 1, 2024, Ukrainian pilots delivered a devastating blow to an ammunition depot in Crimea, Oleschuk noted.

Is the Russian Federation capable of protecting the Crimean Bridge from attacks by Ukrainian drones and missiles?

According to Dmytro Pletenchuk, the Ukrainian Navy spokesman, the occupation army is trying to build new fences to protect the Crimean bridge, but it is all in vain.

The enemy is trying to build another fence all the time, noted Navy spokesman.

According to him, the Russians' problem is that they cannot completely block the Kerch Strait because navigation is also under foreign flags.

And they cannot protect 100%, because nothing can be protected 100% if there is a desire to destroy it, explains Pletenchuk.

He also said that the Russian occupiers resumed the work of the Kerch ferry after the attack.

At the same time, he noted that the enemy had little choice because this crossing "takes more than three-quarters of the cargo."

According to him, it is she who provides the Russian military group in Crimea and the south of Ukraine.

The spokesman also noted that the previous damage to the crossing was not accidental.

