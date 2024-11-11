The Russian army attacked Nikopol with drones and artillery ― two people were killed

Russian troops attacked Nikopol with artillery: two people were killed and five were injured.
- Russian army's attack on Nikopol led to the death of two people and injuring five locals.
- Serhiy Lysak, head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA, confirmed the tragic incident and announced ongoing rescue operations in the region.
- The brutal aggression and military actions of the Russian troops on Ukrainian territory continue to cause devastation and casualties.
- In Kryvyi Rih, the number of victims from the Russian attack has risen to 14, with search and rescue operations underway.
- Volunteer dog trainers are assisting in the search for survivors under the rubble of the destroyed building in Kryvyi Rih.
Russia attacked Nikopol region: two dead, five wounded
This was announced by the head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA Serhiy Lysak.
A medical facility, cafes, shops and cars were damaged in the city.
Lysak also reported that the number of victims in Kryvyi Rih due to the Russian attack has increased to 14.
Search and rescue operations are ongoing. Emergency workers are sorting out the debris. A woman and three children may be there.
In Kryvyi Rih, the search for people under the rubble of a building continues
Windows and roofs were also broken in 35 apartment buildings. 11 cars were damaged. The mutilated administration building.
