The Russian army attacked Nikopol with drones and artillery ― two people were killed

Russian troops attacked Nikopol with artillery: two people were killed and five were injured.

This was announced by the head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA Serhiy Lysak.

We also have tragic news from Nikopol region. Two people died due to shelling in the district center. Five more locals were injured. Two of them are in serious condition.

A medical facility, cafes, shops and cars were damaged in the city.

Nikopol after the Russian attack

Lysak also reported that the number of victims in Kryvyi Rih due to the Russian attack has increased to 14.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing. Emergency workers are sorting out the debris. A woman and three children may be there.

In Kryvyi Rih, the search for people under the rubble of a building continues

There are already 11 victims in Kryvyi Rih. Three people remain in the hospital. Rescuers continue to dismantle the rubble of the destroyed five-story building. Looking for people. Volunteer dog trainers were involved.

Windows and roofs were also broken in 35 apartment buildings. 11 cars were damaged. The mutilated administration building.