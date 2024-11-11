The Russian army attacked Nikopol with drones and artillery ― two people were killed
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Russian army attacked Nikopol with drones and artillery ― two people were killed

Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
Nikopol
Читати українською

Russian troops attacked Nikopol with artillery: two people were killed and five were injured.

Points of attention

  • Russian army's attack on Nikopol led to the death of two people and injuring five locals.
  • Serhiy Lysak, head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA, confirmed the tragic incident and announced ongoing rescue operations in the region.
  • The brutal aggression and military actions of the Russian troops on Ukrainian territory continue to cause devastation and casualties.
  • In Kryvyi Rih, the number of victims from the Russian attack has risen to 14, with search and rescue operations underway.
  • Volunteer dog trainers are assisting in the search for survivors under the rubble of the destroyed building in Kryvyi Rih.

Russia attacked Nikopol region: two dead, five wounded

This was announced by the head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA Serhiy Lysak.

We also have tragic news from Nikopol region. Two people died due to shelling in the district center. Five more locals were injured. Two of them are in serious condition.

A medical facility, cafes, shops and cars were damaged in the city.

Nikopol after the Russian attack

Lysak also reported that the number of victims in Kryvyi Rih due to the Russian attack has increased to 14.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing. Emergency workers are sorting out the debris. A woman and three children may be there.

In Kryvyi Rih, the search for people under the rubble of a building continues

This was announced by the head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA Serhiy Lysak.

There are already 11 victims in Kryvyi Rih. Three people remain in the hospital. Rescuers continue to dismantle the rubble of the destroyed five-story building. Looking for people. Volunteer dog trainers were involved.

Windows and roofs were also broken in 35 apartment buildings. 11 cars were damaged. The mutilated administration building.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army shelled Nikopol. One person died, 5 others were injured
Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
The Russian army shelled Nikopol. One person died, 5 others were injured
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army shelled Nikopol with artillery — there are wounded
Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
Nikopol
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army shelled Nikopol. A 16-year-old girl died, three more people were injured
Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
The Russian army shelled Nikopol. A 16-year-old girl died, three more people were injured

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?