The Russian army shelled Nikopol. One person died, 5 others were injured

On August 29, the Russian military attacked Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region. As a result of the attack, one person died and five others were injured.

Russia once again attacked Nikopol

As reported by the head of OVA, Serhii Lysak, a 42-year-old woman died in Nikopol. The Russians killed her by shelling the city with artillery.

Five more people were injured. Women 19 and 59 years old. And men 30, 60 and 74 years old.

The head of the OVA also added that the occupiers in the city damaged a shopping center, high-rise buildings, farm buildings, cars, and a gas pipeline.

The Russian Federation uses the ZNPP for shelling Nikopol and deploying equipment

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, Russia uses the territory of the ZNPP as a platform for attacks on Nikopol and other nearby communities, and stores military equipment and ammunition on the territory of the ZNPP.

Only the return of the station to Ukrainian control will mean full compliance with all safety standards and, in general, the return of the situation around the ZNPP to normality, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed.

According to the president, Ukraine has guaranteed the highest level of security of nuclear facilities for decades.