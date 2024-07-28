The Russian army shelled high-rise buildings in Nikopol, 8 people were injured
Ukraine
The Russian army shelled high-rise buildings in Nikopol, 8 people were injured

The Russian army shelled high-rise buildings in Nikopol, 8 people were injured
Russian troops shelled Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, on July 28. Eight people, including children, were injured.

  • First responders and rescuers assisted the victims and took them to the hospital.
  • Russian troops previously used flechette shells during the shelling of Nikopol, which caused significant destruction in the settlement.
  • The head of the Nikopol RVA emphasized that this is not the first case of the use of such projectiles in the district.

What is known about Russia's shelling of Nikopol

As noted, eight residents of two multi-story buildings, including two children, were injured during enemy shelling in Nikopol.

In particular, rescuers helped five people, two of whom were children.

Employees of the State Emergency Service, together with workers of emergency medical aid and the rapid response team of the Red Cross, transported the injured man and woman to the hospital, the State Emergency Service added.

Another woman and two children were taken out of the apartment of the damaged multi-story building by the rescuers and handed over to medical workers.

The Russian Federation shelled the Nikopol district with flechette shells

As Yevhen Yevtushenko, the head of the Nikopol RVA, reported, on July 20, the Russians shelled the settlement of the Marganets community with barrel artillery.

Many projectiles hit the educational institution, which was significantly destroyed, but no one was injured.

This time, the occupiers also used flechette ammunition for shelling, Yevtushenko said.

As the head of the RVA added, this is not the first use of projectiles with flechettes.

During the two years of shelling, residents of almost all coastal settlements found similar darts on the streets, in fences, roofs and cars

