The Russian army shelled high-rise buildings in Nikopol, 8 people were injured

What is known about Russia's shelling of Nikopol

As noted, eight residents of two multi-story buildings, including two children, were injured during enemy shelling in Nikopol.

In particular, rescuers helped five people, two of whom were children.

Employees of the State Emergency Service, together with workers of emergency medical aid and the rapid response team of the Red Cross, transported the injured man and woman to the hospital, the State Emergency Service added.

Another woman and two children were taken out of the apartment of the damaged multi-story building by the rescuers and handed over to medical workers.

The Russian Federation shelled the Nikopol district with flechette shells

As Yevhen Yevtushenko, the head of the Nikopol RVA, reported, on July 20, the Russians shelled the settlement of the Marganets community with barrel artillery.

Many projectiles hit the educational institution, which was significantly destroyed, but no one was injured.

This time, the occupiers also used flechette ammunition for shelling, Yevtushenko said.

As the head of the RVA added, this is not the first use of projectiles with flechettes.