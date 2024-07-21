The Russian army attacked Nikopol region with flechette shells. What kind of weapon is this

On July 20, the Russians shelled the settlement of the Marganets community in the Dnipropetrovsk region from barrel artillery using projectiles with flechettes.
- Flechette projectiles are artillery munitions that are designed to inflict maximum damage on people.
- Russian troops constantly attack Nikopol and the area, using various types of weapons, including flechette shells.
- Russian attacks on Nikopol have been taking place since 2022, resulting in the deaths and injuries of civilians.
The Russian Federation shelled the Nikopol district with flechette shells
As Yevhen Yevtushenko, the head of the Nikopol RVA, reported, on July 20, the Russians shelled the settlement of the Marganets community with barrel artillery.
Many projectiles hit the educational institution, which was significantly destroyed, but no one was injured.
Shells are artillery shells that contain about seven or nine thousand (depending on the caliber) small, sharp arrows capable of inflicting serious injuries and killing people.
Yevtushenko emphasized that while shelling a populated place where civilians live, the occupiers used ammunition designed for maximum damage to people.
As the head of the RVA added, this is not the first use of projectiles with flechettes.
What is known about the shelling of Nikopol and the district by the Russian Federation
Russian troops constantly attack Nikopol and the district, including the city of Marganets, with various types of weapons.
Nikopol of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast is located across the Dnipro River from Energodar of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Invaders occupied it in 2022. Since then, the shelling of the Nikopol district has not stopped.
For example, at the beginning of May, Russian troops shelled Nikopol, a fire started. Then two people died, two more were injured.
And at the beginning of June, the invaders shelled Nikopol and the district, a drone hit a bus, and people were injured.
