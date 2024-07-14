Russian soldiers fired artillery at Nikopol, wounding two civilians
Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
Nikopol
In Nikopol, two people were injured due to artillery shelling by the Russian occupiers.

Points of attention

  • In Nikopol, a 69-year-old woman and a 70-year-old man were injured as a result of Russian shelling.
  • As a result of shelling by Russian troops in the Kherson region, 5 people were killed and 9 were injured.
  • The Russian occupiers fired at residential buildings, educational institutions, medical institutions and administrative buildings, causing significant material damage.

This was announced by the head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA Serhii Lysak.

Two people were injured in the shelling in Nikopol. A 69-year-old woman was electrocuted. She stepped on an electric wire severed by enemy shells. Now in serious condition. Doctors are doing everything possible to save.

Sergey Lysak

According to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, a 70-year-old man received shrapnel wounds of medium severity. In addition to power lines, residential buildings and fences were mutilated in the city.

Five civilians died in the Kherson region during the day due to shelling by the Russian Federation

Last day, more than 20 settlements of the Kherson region came under enemy fire and airstrikes. As a result of shelling, 9 civilians were injured, five people were injured. Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson OVA, reported this.

On July 13, Mykhailivka, Kizomys, Sadove, Tokarivka, Shevchenkivka, Ukrainka, Priozerne, Havrylivka, Beryslav, Lviv, Odradokamyanka, Tomarine, Antonivka, Dniprovske, Chornobayivka, Bilozerka, Komyshany, Tyaginka, Mykilske, Vysoke, Poniativka, Veletenske came under fire. , Blagovishchensk and the city of Kherson.

The Russian military targeted critical and social infrastructure facilities, including the Point of Invincibility, educational institutions, a medical facility, administrative buildings, and a gas pipeline; in residential quarters of populated areas of the region, including 2 high-rise buildings and 42 private houses. An economic structure, garages and private cars were damaged.

Oleksandr Prokudin

As a result of Russian aggression, 5 people died, 9 others were injured, including 1 child.

