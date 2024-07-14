Russian soldiers fired artillery at Nikopol, wounding two civilians

In Nikopol, two people were injured due to artillery shelling by the Russian occupiers.
Points of attention
- In Nikopol, a 69-year-old woman and a 70-year-old man were injured as a result of Russian shelling.
- As a result of shelling by Russian troops in the Kherson region, 5 people were killed and 9 were injured.
- The Russian occupiers fired at residential buildings, educational institutions, medical institutions and administrative buildings, causing significant material damage.
As a result of the Russian attack on Nikopol region, two people were injured
This was announced by the head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA Serhii Lysak.
According to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, a 70-year-old man received shrapnel wounds of medium severity. In addition to power lines, residential buildings and fences were mutilated in the city.
Five civilians died in the Kherson region during the day due to shelling by the Russian Federation
Last day, more than 20 settlements of the Kherson region came under enemy fire and airstrikes. As a result of shelling, 9 civilians were injured, five people were injured. Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson OVA, reported this.
On July 13, Mykhailivka, Kizomys, Sadove, Tokarivka, Shevchenkivka, Ukrainka, Priozerne, Havrylivka, Beryslav, Lviv, Odradokamyanka, Tomarine, Antonivka, Dniprovske, Chornobayivka, Bilozerka, Komyshany, Tyaginka, Mykilske, Vysoke, Poniativka, Veletenske came under fire. , Blagovishchensk and the city of Kherson.
As a result of Russian aggression, 5 people died, 9 others were injured, including 1 child.
