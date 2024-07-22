The Russian army shelled Nikopol with artillery — five people were injured
Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
Nikopol
On the afternoon of July 22, the Russian army of occupation carried out artillery shelling of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, as a result of which 5 people were wounded.

Points of attention

  • Artillery shelling by the Russian army in Nikopol resulted in five people being wounded, with one in moderate to serious condition.
  • The shelling caused damage to five-story buildings, cars, a bread stall, and private businesses, leading to significant material losses.
  • Head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak, confirmed the shelling, highlighting the risk to civilian lives and safety in the region.

Russia shelled Nikopol

This was announced by the head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA Serhiy Lysak.

In Nikopol, 5 people were injured during the shelling. A 37-year-old man is hospitalized in a moderate condition. The rest will be treated on an outpatient basis. These women are 65 and 34 years old. And men — 32 and 36.

Sergey Lysak

Sergey Lysak

Head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA

Five-story buildings, cars, a bread stand, and private enterprises were damaged.

The Russian Federation shelled the Nikopol district with flechette shells

As Yevhen Yevtushenko, the head of the Nikopol RVA, reported, on July 20, the Russians shelled the settlement of the Marganets community with barrel artillery.

Many projectiles hit the educational institution, which was significantly destroyed, but no one was injured.

This time, the occupiers also used flechette ammunition for shelling, Yevtushenko said.

As the head of the RVA added, this is not the first use of projectiles with flechettes.

During the two years of shelling, residents of almost all coastal settlements found similar darts on the streets, in fences, roofs and cars

