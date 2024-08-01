The Russian army shelled Nikopol with artillery. Two women died

On August 1, Russian troops shelled Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, with artillery. As a result of the strikes, two women died in the city.

Russia once again shelled Nikopol

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dniprovska OVA, said that two women — a mother and a daughter — died in Nikopol.

One was 40 years old. The other turned 72 today. They hit the city with a dozen shells.

In addition to the victims, there is also a victim. He is a 46-year-old man. He will be treated on an outpatient basis.

Lysak added that as a result of the strikes:

mutilated high-rise buildings. In one of them, there was a fire on the balcony;

damaged private houses, fire department, college, school, buses.

The Russian Federation shelled the Nikopol district with flechette shells

As Yevhen Yevtushenko, the head of the Nikopol RVA, reported, on July 20, the Russians shelled the settlement of the Marganets community with barrel artillery.

Many projectiles hit the educational institution, which was significantly destroyed, but no one was injured.

This time, the occupiers also used flechette ammunition for shelling, Yevtushenko said.

As the head of the RVA added, this is not the first use of projectiles with flechettes.