The Russian army shelled Nikopol with artillery. Two women died

On August 1, Russian troops shelled Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, with artillery. As a result of the strikes, two women died in the city.
- As a result of the shelling, there is significant damage across the city, including high-rise buildings, a school and buses.
- There are also victims of shelling, among them a man who is being treated on an outpatient basis.
- Earlier, Russia used flechette artillery to attack the Nikopol district.
Russia once again shelled Nikopol
Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dniprovska OVA, said that two women — a mother and a daughter — died in Nikopol.
One was 40 years old. The other turned 72 today. They hit the city with a dozen shells.
Lysak added that as a result of the strikes:
mutilated high-rise buildings. In one of them, there was a fire on the balcony;
damaged private houses, fire department, college, school, buses.
The Russian Federation shelled the Nikopol district with flechette shells
As Yevhen Yevtushenko, the head of the Nikopol RVA, reported, on July 20, the Russians shelled the settlement of the Marganets community with barrel artillery.
Many projectiles hit the educational institution, which was significantly destroyed, but no one was injured.
As the head of the RVA added, this is not the first use of projectiles with flechettes.
During the two years of shelling, residents of almost all coastal settlements found similar darts on the streets, in fences, roofs and cars
