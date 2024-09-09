The Russian army shelled Nikopol. A 16-year-old girl died, three more people were injured

On September 9, the Russian military shelled Nikopol, in the Dnipropetrovsk region. As a result of the attack, a 16-year-old child died and three more people were injured.

What is known about another shelling of Nikopol by the Russian Federation

According to the head of OVA, Serhii Lysak, a 16-year-old girl died in Nikopol due to Russian artillery fire. Employees of the State Emergency Service retrieved her from the rubble of the damaged building.

Three people were also injured. The victims have shrapnel wounds. A 79-year-old man was taken to the hospital. The condition is of medium severity.

In addition, two more wounded — a 74-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman — received help and refused hospitalization.

The occupiers fired almost a dozen shells at Nikopol. There is destruction in the city, in particular, damaged private homes, Serhii Lysak noted. Share

Air defense forces shot down six Shaheds and two missiles during the Russian attack on Ukraine

On September 9, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with three Kh-59/69 guided air missiles from the airspace of the Kursk region and occupied Donetsk region and 8 "Shahed" type attack UAVs from Kursk.

Air defense forces managed to shoot down two Kh-59/69 guided air missiles and 6 attack UAVs.

It is reported that two enemy drones have been lost in location on the territory of Ukraine (probably fell under the influence of electronic warfare devices). Also, as a result of active countermeasures, one of the Kh-59/69 missiles did not reach its target.

Anti-aircraft defense worked in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions.