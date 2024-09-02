The Russian army shelled Nikopol with artillery — there are wounded

On September 2, Russian troops shelled Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, from artillery. As a result of the enemy attack, two women were injured, a fire broke out in a private house and an outbuilding.
Points of attention
- Russian troops shelled Nikopol with artillery, leaving two women injured and causing material damage to residential and commercial facilities.
- An 84-year-old woman is in serious condition after the attack, with medical assistance provided to her and another injured resident.
- The recent attack is not an isolated incident, as just a few days prior, one person died and five others were injured in another Russian military attack on Nikopol.
- The shelling in Nikopol resulted in damage to a two-story private house, an outbuilding, a shopping center, high-rise buildings, farm buildings, cars, and a gas pipeline.
- The head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA has reported on the extent of the damage caused by the Russian military attacks in Nikopol.
Russia shelled Nikopol with artillery
Two women were injured in Nikopol by enemy artillery shelling. Doctors assess the condition of the 84-year-old woman as serious. They do everything possible to save. A 59-year-old resident also sought medical help.
This was announced by the head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA Serhiy Lysak.
According to him, the enemy fired half a dozen shells into the city. Because of this, a two-story private house and an outbuilding were occupied. There are other destructions.
Russia once again attacked Nikopol
On August 29, the Russian military attacked Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region. As a result of the attack, one person died and five others were injured.
As reported by the head of OVA, Serhii Lysak, a 42-year-old woman died in Nikopol. The Russians killed her by shelling the city with artillery.
The head of the OVA also added that the occupiers in the city damaged a shopping center, high-rise buildings, farm buildings, cars, and a gas pipeline.
More on the topic
