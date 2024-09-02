The Russian army shelled Nikopol with artillery — there are wounded

On September 2, Russian troops shelled Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, from artillery. As a result of the enemy attack, two women were injured, a fire broke out in a private house and an outbuilding.

Two women were injured in Nikopol by enemy artillery shelling. Doctors assess the condition of the 84-year-old woman as serious. They do everything possible to save. A 59-year-old resident also sought medical help.

This was announced by the head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA Serhiy Lysak.

According to him, the enemy fired half a dozen shells into the city. Because of this, a two-story private house and an outbuilding were occupied. There are other destructions.

On August 29, the Russian military attacked Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region. As a result of the attack, one person died and five others were injured.

As reported by the head of OVA, Serhii Lysak, a 42-year-old woman died in Nikopol. The Russians killed her by shelling the city with artillery.

Five more people were injured. Women 19 and 59 years old. And men 30, 60 and 74 years old.

The head of the OVA also added that the occupiers in the city damaged a shopping center, high-rise buildings, farm buildings, cars, and a gas pipeline.