The Russians announced a missile attack in Crimea. The Kerch bridge is closed

On June 30, explosions rang out in Russian-occupied Crimea. Currently, it is known that the occupiers blocked the movement of motor vehicles on the Crimean bridge.
Points of attention
- Locals report explosions in Kerch and Shkolkino, an air alert has been announced and fighter jets have taken off from the Belbek airfield.
- Photos of the fire and information about the work of anti-aircraft defense in the area of Armyansk and Feodosia are being distributed on the network.
- The head of the GUR expressed the opinion that the ATACMS missiles transferred by the USA to Ukraine can destroy the Kerch bridge and force the occupiers to submit.
What is known about "cotton" in Crimea
According to local reports, an air alert was announced in Sevastopol, and fighter jets took off from the Belbek airfield.
According to their data, explosions were heard in Kerch and Shkolkino, where houses "trembled" from it. The network also writes about the work of anti-aircraft defense in the region of Armyansk and Feodosia.
The network reports that "fast" and fire trucks drive around Shtolkin. The work of air defense in Feodosia is not confirmed.
Photos of the fire are also published online.
Budanov told whether the ATACMS will destroy the Crimean bridge
According to Budanov, if the Russians on the Crimean Peninsula are cut off from replenishing supplies, this will make it possible to force them to submit. The head of the GUR agreed with the opinion of the former commander of the US Army in Europe, Ben Hodges, that this will be the key to forcing Putin to defend himself.
He believes that the long-range ATACMS missiles that the US transferred to Ukraine could eventually destroy the Crimean bridge. Those who say ATACMS isn't powerful enough to do the job are wrong, he said.
