On June 23, the Armed Forces attacked military facilities in Russian-occupied Crimea with American ATACMS missiles. Russian soldiers deliberately shot down one of them over the beach where hundreds of civilians were. The fact of the new crime of the aggressor country is confirmed by the audio interception, which has already been published on the network.

The destruction of a missile over the beach in Crimea is a deliberate provocation by Russia

Despite the fact that the authorities of the Russian Federation deny the fact of the deliberate destruction of the ATACMS over the beach where the Crimeans were resting, the new interception indicates the opposite.

So, the X social network published an excerpt of an Internet conversation between Russian soldiers who repelled a new attack by the Armed Forces on enemy targets

It's fucked up…

What is wrong? They worked out, in principle, well, they shot down the missiles/

So they (Russian air defense forces — ed.) shot down one missile right over the beach — fucking ATACMS…

As they saw, so they shot down.

Russian military guys lamenting they shot down Ukrainian ATACMS missles directly over a crowded beach, killing many people. pic.twitter.com/lLqZyQPSSj — Jay in Kyiv (@JayinKyiv) June 28, 2024

An excerpt of this conversation between the Russian occupiers once again confirms the fact that the Armed Forces did not aim at the beach, and the Russian Air Defense Forces do not care how many civilians die as a result of their "work".

It is important to understand that four people died as a result of falling rocket fragments, 151 sought medical help, and 82 were hospitalized.

Why did Russian air defense shoot down an ATACMS missile over the beach in Sevastopol

The new crime committed by the soldiers of the Russian Federation against the Ukrainian population, namely the residents of Crimea, is the planned nature of the informational and psychological operation.

The main goal of the Kremlin is to block the provision of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine, to use informational and political pressure on the US leadership to block the adoption of a decision on granting permission to the Defense Forces of Ukraine to strike military facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation.

However, this plan of the dictator Vladimir Putin's team turned out to be a failure, because Washington understands and knows what really happened in Crimea and why Russian air defense shot down a missile directly over the beach with civilians.

The representative of the National Security Council of the White House, commenting on these events, emphasized that the death of the civilian population is a tragedy.