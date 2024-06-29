ATESH found another Russian air defense system in Crimea
ATESH found another Russian air defense system in Crimea

S-300
Читати українською
Source:  ATESH

Members of the Crimean Tatar resistance movement ATESH discovered the location of the air defense system of the Russian occupiers in the Simferopol district of Crimea.

Points of attention

  • Members of ATESH discovered Russian air defense systems in Crimea, including S-300/400 systems, posing a threat to Ukraine.
  • ATESH provided the Armed Forces with information about the location of air defense installations and plan to destroy the remnants of the Russian air defense in the near future.
  • The identified objects include a large number of Russian weapons and missiles, which pose a significant threat to Ukraine's security.
  • ATESH also located a new military base of the Russian Federation near Sevastopol, containing weapons, military equipment, the S-400 system, and various ammunition for small arms.
  • Residents are advised to quickly move to a new point for safety measures as ATESH continues to work on eliminating the Russian air defense threat in Crimea.

ATESH discovered the air defense system of the Russian Federation near Simferopol

ATESH agents recorded the location of the S-300/400 air defense system, which is located on Lashkivska Gora, east of Simferopol.

Coordinates: 44.952273, 34.194718.

All information was transferred to the right hands. Therefore, the remnants of the Rashist air defense system will be destroyed in the near future. PS We recommend that residents quickly move to a new point! This may help. But not to you)

ATESH partisans found a new military base of the Russian Federation near Sevastopol

ATESH agents discovered the location of a large amount of weapons, military equipment, the S-400 system and a radar station on Cape Fiolent.

Coordinates: 44.520626, 33.482381.

It is here that the Rashists store their missiles, torpedoes, about 40 types of mines, as well as various ammunition for small arms.

