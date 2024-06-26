ATESH found a new Russian military base in occupied part of Donetsk region — video

Guerrillas of the Crimean Tatar resistance movement ATESH tracked the location of the occupiers' base on the territory of Donetsk region.
ATESH discovered a Russian military base in the Donetsk region
Our agent conducted reconnaissance and discovered the location of a military base on an abandoned farm near the village of Zakharivka. In the course of the observation, several key objects were recorded, which are heavily guarded. Most likely, these are places where artillery shells are stored.
The underground reported this on Telegram. And they also added the exact location of the enemy military object.
The coordinates are 47.1308800 and 36.9868214. The Defence Forces of Ukraine have already received detailed information about the location.
ATESH monitors the movement of Russian equipment in the Simferopol district
Partisans of the Crimean Tatar movement ATESH continue to monitor the equipment and personnel of the Russian occupiers in Crimea.
ATESH agents closely monitor all movements of the Rashists and their equipment in all corners of the Crimea.
The underground movement reported this on their Telegram channel.
