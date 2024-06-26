ATESH movement monitors Russian military equipment deployment near Simferopol

Partisans of the Crimean Tatar movement ATESH continue to monitor the equipment and personnel of the Russian occupiers in Crimea.

ATESH monitors the dumping of Russian equipment in the Simferopol region

ATESH agents closely monitor all movements of the Rashists and their equipment in all corners of the Crimea. Share

The underground reported this on their Telegram channel.

This time, the transfer of equipment and personnel was recorded in the Simferopol area, including the BM-21 "GRAD" system in the area of the "Gvardiyske" airfield.

We know the purposes of each piece of equipment, so this scrap metal will not last long. Nothing will reach the mainland of Ukraine!

How the Russian Federation is trying to identify partisans in Crimea

The Russians increasingly began to recruit local people to uncover the underground in Crimea.

As ATESH notes, representatives of the Russian Guard come to residents to work and offer cooperation, namely to provide information about suspicious persons who, in their opinion, "spill" data about Russian security forces with Ukrainian structures.

In Yevpatoria, the number of surveillance cameras along the coast increased after photos of fortifications were constantly published on the network.