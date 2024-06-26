ATESH movement monitors Russian military equipment deployment near Simferopol
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

ATESH movement monitors Russian military equipment deployment near Simferopol

Military equipment
Читати українською
Source:  ATESH

Partisans of the Crimean Tatar movement ATESH continue to monitor the equipment and personnel of the Russian occupiers in Crimea.

Points of attention

  • Guerrillas of the Crimean Tatar movement ATESH closely monitor the movement of Russian equipment in Crimea, in particular in the Simferopol area.
  • The Russians began to actively recruit locals to uncover the underground in Crimea, which prompted ATESH to act cautiously and provide information only through secure channels.
  • In the city of Yevpatoria, the number of surveillance cameras increased after photos of fortifications were published on the network, which indicates the Russian Federation's efforts to control the situation on the coast.
  • Partisans of ATESH emphasize that their work is aimed at leaving the Russian occupiers in Crimea without equipment and personnel, using all available means.
  • The actions of the Russian military and attempts to identify the underground make ATESH even more vigilant and active in fulfilling its tasks in Crimea.

ATESH monitors the dumping of Russian equipment in the Simferopol region

ATESH agents closely monitor all movements of the Rashists and their equipment in all corners of the Crimea.

The underground reported this on their Telegram channel.

This time, the transfer of equipment and personnel was recorded in the Simferopol area, including the BM-21 "GRAD" system in the area of the "Gvardiyske" airfield.

We know the purposes of each piece of equipment, so this scrap metal will not last long. Nothing will reach the mainland of Ukraine!

How the Russian Federation is trying to identify partisans in Crimea

The Russians increasingly began to recruit local people to uncover the underground in Crimea.

As ATESH notes, representatives of the Russian Guard come to residents to work and offer cooperation, namely to provide information about suspicious persons who, in their opinion, "spill" data about Russian security forces with Ukrainian structures.

In Yevpatoria, the number of surveillance cameras along the coast increased after photos of fortifications were constantly published on the network.

For this reason, we continue our work to instill fear and make people think about the fact that it is time to leave Ukrainian territories.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
ATESH reveals another Russian military equipment warehouse in occupied Crimea — video
Crimea
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
ATESH revealed unit HQ of Russian Air Forces in St. Petersburg — photo
Russia's army
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
ATESH movement surveyed Russian National Guard military facility — video
Russia's National Guard

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?