Russians placed Tor air defence system near public beach in Crimea
Ukraine
Tor system
Source:  ATESH

ATESH partisans conducted reconnaissance in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol, where they discovered the enemy air defence warfare system "Tor".

Points of attention

  • The Russians placed the Tor air defence system directly over the public beach in Crimea, violating the safety of the local population.
  • The shooting down of an ATACMS missile by this Russian air defence system was a new act aimed at blocking the provision of missiles to Ukraine and putting pressure on the US leadership.
  • Partisans conducted reconnaissance and discovered that the placement of the Tor air defence system near the beach in Crimea was part of the plan of the Russian occupiers.

What the partisans discovered during the new reconnaissance

As the ATESH statement noted, the occupiers chose another "ideal" place for their air defence system this time.

It was placed just above the beach, again endangering the local population.

As the resistance movement notes, this is most likely one of the last photos of this complex.

As you know, the Defence Forces of Ukraine systematically removes radar stations and air defense systems, freeing a kind of corridor to the Crimean bridge! The countdown to the life of the "illegal construction" has begun," the partisans emphasised.

Why did Russian air defence shoot down an ATACMS missile over the beach in Sevastopol

The new crime committed by the soldiers of the Russian Federation against the Ukrainian population, namely the residents of Crimea, is the planned nature of the information and psychological operation.

The main goal of the Kremlin is to block the provision of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine, to use informational and political pressure on the US leadership to block the adoption of a decision on granting permission to the Defense Forces of Ukraine to strike military facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation.

However, this plan of the dictator Vladimir Putin's team turned out to be a failure because Washington understands and knows what happened in Crimea and why Russian air defence shot down a missile directly over the beach with civilians.

The representative of the National Security Council of the White House, commenting on these events, emphasized that the death of the civilian population is a tragedy.

This, of course, also applies to thousands of innocent Ukrainians who were killed by Russian troops since the beginning of Russian aggression, he added.

