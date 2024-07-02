General Staff Latest: AFU eliminated over 1,200 Russian soldiers and 8 tanks in a day

Russia's losses in the war against Ukraine during the day from July 1 to 2 are 1,280 occupiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 02.07.24 approximately amounted to:

personnel — about (+1280) people,

tanks — 8107 (+8) units,

armoured combat vehicles — 15,566 (+16) units,

artillery systems — 14,655 (+56) units,

MLRS — 1114 (+3) units,

air defence equipment — 874 (+0) units,

aircraft — 360 (+0) units,

helicopters — 326 (+0) units,

UAV operational-tactical level — 11641 (+21),

cruise missiles — 2335 (+2),

warships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

vehicles and fuel tanks — 19,787 (+74) units,

special equipment — 2452 (+4)

What is the situation at the front?

Operational information as of the evening of July 1 regarding the Russian invasion.

The situation on the front line remains tense but under control. The Defence Forces of Ukraine direct efforts to disrupt the aggressor's offensive plans and destroy his personnel and equipment.

Since the beginning of the day, 161 combat clashes have taken place.

The enemy launched four missile strikes, 33 airstrikes and 433 strikes by kamikaze drones, and fired 3,072 artillery and other types of weapons at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

In Kharkiv's direction, the Russian occupiers tried 11 times to storm the defensive lines in Hlyboke, Lyptsi, and Vovchansk. Our troops controlled the situation.

In the Lyman direction, Russian troops also made 17 attack attempts — near Grekivka, Nevske, and Makiivka.

The aggressor was also active in the Siversk region, where 19 Russian assaults were recorded. The locations of combat clashes were Bilogorivka, Ivano-Daryivka, Spirne, Vyimka, and Verkhnokamianske. The invaders received a decent rebuff.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our troops stopped five enemy attacks in the Novyy and Klishchiivka districts. In Novy, in the direction of Chasiv Yar.

In the direction of Toretsk, the Russians tried 19 times to penetrate our defence lines near the settlements of Toretsk, Sieverne, Pivdenne, and New York; 16 attacks were repelled.

The enemy attacks most intensively in the Pokrovsky direction. Since the beginning of the day, 44 Russian assaults have taken place here. The repulsion of 14 attacks near the settlements of Novooleksandrivka, Novoselivka Persha, Yevgenivka, Sokil, Voskhod, and Netaylove continues.

In the Kurakhiv direction, the invaders tried to advance seven times in Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka and Paraskoviivka settlements, but without success.

There were already 10 enemy attacks in the Vodyane and Urozhaine districts in the Vremivsk direction. The repulse of one assault operation is still ongoing. The defence forces are in control of the situation.

In the Orikhiv direction, two enemy attacks in the direction of Robotyny and Novodanilivka failed.

In the Prydniprovskyy direction, the occupiers will continue to try to knock out units of the Defence Forces from their positions on the bridgeheads. All eight Russian attacks today were unsuccessful.