General Staff Latest: AFU eliminated 1,100 Russian invaders and 19 Russian tanks per day
Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russian losses
On June 30, the Armed Forces of Ukraine also eliminated 66 artillery systems and 26 armored vehicles of the Russian army on various front lines.

Points of attention

  • During June, the Armed Forces continued their successful fight against enemy aggression: more than 33,000 Russian occupiers were eliminated.
  • The Armed Forces' aviation and missile forces actively attacked enemy positions and objects deep in enemy territory, inflicting serious losses on the enemy.
  • On July 30, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1,110 soldiers of the Russian Army.

Losses of the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine

The total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 07.01.24, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, approximately amounted to:

  • personnel — about 543,810 (+1,110) people,

  • tanks — 8099 (+19) units,

  • armoured combat vehicles — 15,550 (+26) units,

  • artillery systems — 14,599 (+66) units,

  • MLRS — 1111 (+1) units,

  • air defence equipment — 874 (+1) units,

  • aircraft — 360 (+0) units,

  • helicopters — 326 (+0) units,

  • UAV operational-tactical level — 11620 (+36),

  • cruise missiles — 2333 (+2),

  • warships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units,

  • vehicles and fuel tanks — 19,713 (+70) units,

  • special equipment — 2448 (+0)

Losses of the Russian army

AFU eliminated over 33,000 Russian occupiers in July

During June, the aviation of the Defence Forces and units of missile forces and artillery struck more than 330 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 25 control points, 62 means of air defence, five bases and warehouses of fuel and lubricants, and 20 ammunition warehouses.

In general, for the month of June, the losses of the enemy amounted to:

  • 33713 occupiers,

  • 352 tanks,

  • 589 APVs,

  • 1393 artillery systems,

  • 22 units of MLRS,

  • 58 air defense means,

  • three aircraft

  • 997 UAVs,

  • 1758 vehicles and 284 units of special equipment.

Ukraine
