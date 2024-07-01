General Staff Latest: AFU eliminated 1,100 Russian invaders and 19 Russian tanks per day

On June 30, the Armed Forces of Ukraine also eliminated 66 artillery systems and 26 armored vehicles of the Russian army on various front lines.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 07.01.24, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, approximately amounted to:

personnel — about 543,810 (+1,110) people,

tanks — 8099 (+19) units,

armoured combat vehicles — 15,550 (+26) units,

artillery systems — 14,599 (+66) units,

MLRS — 1111 (+1) units,

air defence equipment — 874 (+1) units,

aircraft — 360 (+0) units,

helicopters — 326 (+0) units,

UAV operational-tactical level — 11620 (+36),

cruise missiles — 2333 (+2),

warships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

vehicles and fuel tanks — 19,713 (+70) units,

special equipment — 2448 (+0)

During June, the aviation of the Defence Forces and units of missile forces and artillery struck more than 330 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 25 control points, 62 means of air defence, five bases and warehouses of fuel and lubricants, and 20 ammunition warehouses. Share

In general, for the month of June, the losses of the enemy amounted to: