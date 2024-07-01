Russia's war against Ukraine changed from a classic conflict to a war of technologies, says AFU officer

According to Semen Salatenko, the military officer of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the criminal war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine has gone beyond the classical conflict and has now turned into a confrontation of technologies.
Points of attention
- The war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine has turned from a classic conflict to a confrontation of technologies.
- According to the military Armed Forces analysis, there are three stages of war, each distinguished by the use of different types of weapons and technologies.
- They predict a protracted conflict, which requires Ukrainians to be morally and psychologically ready psychologically.
- The expert calls for caution and preparation for the possible consequences of war, pointing out the need to liberate all occupied territories for a stable peace settlement.
- Ukraine will be ready for negotiations only in case of complete liberation of the territories occupied by Russia, otherwise consequences for several decades are possible.
What can affect the duration of the war launched by Russia against Ukraine
According to him, Russia's war against Ukraine can be divided into 3 stages.
As the military officer emphasizes, the first stage can be compared to the war in Afghanistan launched by the USSR, which lasted from 2014 to 2022.
Salatenko emphasizes that from the beginning of the large-scale invasion of the criminal army of the Russian Federation in Ukraine in 2022 and until the middle of 2023, a classic war of the 20th century took place with the use of tanks, artillery and aviation, missile strikes and so on.
However, in the second half of 2023, the Kremlin's criminal war turned into a confrontation of drones.
Salatenko reminded us that the First World War once began with infantry tactics and guns and ended with poisonous substances, gas, aviation, heavy artillery, and tanks.
At the same time, the Second World War began with the use of tanks and ended with the use of heavy tanks, jet aircraft and missiles.
Prolonged war stimulates the development of society and technology.
Can we expect the war to end soon?
The military man emphasized that, in his opinion, a long conflict should be expected.
The military does not advise waiting for some kind of "freeze" of the conflict, in his opinion, those Russians who will not suffer and survive as a result of the conflict will later be forcibly resettled deep in Russia.
According to him, every war ends through negotiations.
However, according to his conviction, Ukraine will be able to agree to negotiations only if all the territories occupied by Russia are released.
