Russia's war against Ukraine changed from a classic conflict to a war of technologies, says AFU officer

According to Semen Salatenko, the military officer of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the criminal war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine has gone beyond the classical conflict and has now turned into a confrontation of technologies.

What can affect the duration of the war launched by Russia against Ukraine

According to him, Russia's war against Ukraine can be divided into 3 stages.

As the military officer emphasizes, the first stage can be compared to the war in Afghanistan launched by the USSR, which lasted from 2014 to 2022.

Salatenko emphasizes that from the beginning of the large-scale invasion of the criminal army of the Russian Federation in Ukraine in 2022 and until the middle of 2023, a classic war of the 20th century took place with the use of tanks, artillery and aviation, missile strikes and so on.

However, in the second half of 2023, the Kremlin's criminal war turned into a confrontation of drones.

Salatenko reminded us that the First World War once began with infantry tactics and guns and ended with poisonous substances, gas, aviation, heavy artillery, and tanks.

At the same time, the Second World War began with the use of tanks and ended with the use of heavy tanks, jet aircraft and missiles.

Prolonged war stimulates the development of society and technology.

Can we expect the war to end soon?

The military man emphasized that, in his opinion, a long conflict should be expected.

It will drag on for a long time. This must be understood. The war has not even reached its equator. It is necessary to understand that all men in Ukraine will have to fight in one way or another and must prepare for it. Prepare not to swim across the Tysaa River, but to prepare morally and psychologically. Receive appropriate training without hiding from the rucruiting centres. Otherwise, they will be mobilised into the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation already during the occupation... It is necessary to understand that our enemy will not repeat the mistakes of the 30s of the last century and will already destroy our nation, or if the Nazis said: "The final solution of Ukrainian question". Therefore, in the event of a loss, we will disappear as a nation, explained Salatenko.

The military does not advise waiting for some kind of "freeze" of the conflict, in his opinion, those Russians who will not suffer and survive as a result of the conflict will later be forcibly resettled deep in Russia.

According to him, every war ends through negotiations.

However, according to his conviction, Ukraine will be able to agree to negotiations only if all the territories occupied by Russia are released.