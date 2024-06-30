The Armed Forces successfully restrained the attempts of the Russian army to break through in the Kharkiv direction

Since the beginning of the day, 90 combat clashes took place at the front. However, the Defense Force stops the enemy and destroys his plans.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces successfully restrained the breakthroughs of the Russian army in the Kharkiv direction, repelling five attempts of the enemy to advance.
- Intense fighting took place in the Kupyansk, Lymansk, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, Pokrovsky and Ivanivsk directions.
- Estimated total losses of the Russian army for the period from February 24, 2022 to June 30, 2024 amount to more than half a million people and a significant amount of military equipment.
What is known about the situation at the front
The occupiers increased the number of attacks in the Kharkiv direction . Five attempts to advance towards our positions were repulsed. There are currently no active hostilities.
The situation is similar in the Kupian direction , where the aggressor stormed five times since the beginning of the day. There is no other enemy activity.
Limansky direction . Already nine assault actions of the aggressor today. The enemy operated in the Nevsky and Torsky districts, two skirmishes in the Nevsky district are still ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction , battles are taking place in the area of Chasovoy Yar. In total, the occupiers have already attacked in this direction six times, four assaults are still ongoing.
The enemy used aviation in the Toretsk direction . KAB strikes were carried out in the districts of New York, Zalizny and Toretsk.
In the Pokrovsky direction, the aggressor is attacking in the areas of Vozdvizhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Yevgenivka, and Sokol. A total of 29 assaults today, six of which are still ongoing.
In the Vremivsk direction, the battle continues in the area of Makarivka.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
The total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 06.30.24 approximately amounted to:
personnel — about 542,700 (+1,140) people,
tanks — 8080 (+7) units,
armored fighting vehicles — 15,524 (+19) units,
artillery systems — 14,533 (+53) units,
RSZV — 1110 (+1) units,
air defense equipment — 873 (+2) units,
aircraft — 360 (+0) units,
helicopters — 326 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 11584 (+46),
cruise missiles — 2331 (+0),
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 19,643 (+75) units,
special equipment — 2448 (+12)
