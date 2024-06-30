The Armed Forces successfully restrained the attempts of the Russian army to break through in the Kharkiv direction

Since the beginning of the day, 90 combat clashes took place at the front. However, the Defense Force stops the enemy and destroys his plans.

What is known about the situation at the front

The occupiers increased the number of attacks in the Kharkiv direction . Five attempts to advance towards our positions were repulsed. There are currently no active hostilities.

The situation is similar in the Kupian direction , where the aggressor stormed five times since the beginning of the day. There is no other enemy activity.

Limansky direction . Already nine assault actions of the aggressor today. The enemy operated in the Nevsky and Torsky districts, two skirmishes in the Nevsky district are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction , battles are taking place in the area of Chasovoy Yar. In total, the occupiers have already attacked in this direction six times, four assaults are still ongoing.

The enemy used aviation in the Toretsk direction . KAB strikes were carried out in the districts of New York, Zalizny and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the aggressor is attacking in the areas of Vozdvizhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Yevgenivka, and Sokol. A total of 29 assaults today, six of which are still ongoing.

In the Vremivsk direction, the battle continues in the area of Makarivka.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

The total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 06.30.24 approximately amounted to: