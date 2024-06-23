According to the information of the General Staff, the Ukrainian military engaged in battle with units of the occupation army of the Russian Federation 133 times during the day.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian military engaged in battle with Russian forces 133 times in a day, successfully repelling numerous attacks in different directions.
- Significant losses inflicted on the enemy by Ukrainian forces, including neutralizing several units of heavy equipment.
- Detailed accounts of enemy attacks and Ukrainian military response in areas like Donetsk region, Kharkiv Region, and Kupyansk region.
- Information on Russian army losses and the strategic strikes made by the Defense Forces of Ukraine during the day.
- Ongoing battles and efforts by Ukrainian soldiers to restrain enemy activity and protect the combat formations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
What is known about the situation at the front
It is noted that about a third of the attempted attacks by the occupation army of the Russian Federation took place in the direction of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region.
Tension also persists in the Toretska region.
The Russian occupiers launched 5 missile attacks using 20 missiles and 35 air strikes using 68 anti-aircraft missiles on the territory of Ukraine. Also, the enemy used 544 kamikaze drones for the attack.
In the Kharkiv Region, the Ukrainian military repelled 2 attacks by Russian invaders in the Vovchansk region and are currently continuing to repulse another enemy advance attempt.
It is noted that in the Kupyansk region, units of the criminal army of the Russian Federation tried 15 times to dislodge the Ukrainian military from defensive positions near Stelmakhivka, Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchany, Andriivka, and Myasozharivka.
The Ukrainian military repelled 12 attempts of enemy attacks. Three clashes continue in the Stelmakhivka area.
In the direction of Lyman in Donetsk region, 8 enemy attack attempts were repelled in the districts of Nevsky, Terni and Novosadovo.
In the direction of Siversk, 10 enemy attack attempts were recorded during the day in the areas of Verkhnokamyansky, Rozdolivka, Spirny and Viimka.
The Ukrainian military successfully repelled 9 attempts to advance units of the criminal army of the Russian Federation. Another battle is currently underway.
In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy tried to attack the positions of the Armed Forces 15 times during the day.
It is noted that the enemy, supported by aviation, attacked near Toretsk, North and New York.
In the direction of Pokrovska, the number of enemy attacks increased to 44 during the day.
It is emphasized that the Ukrainian military repelled 32 attacks by the Russian invaders. There are 12 more fights going on.
In this direction, during the day, the enemy lost 319 soldiers killed and wounded. 1 tank, 2 armored fighting vehicles, a gun and a car were also destroyed. Losses are being verified.
Since the beginning of the day, 15 clashes have taken place in the direction of Kurakhovo. Enemy activity continues near Nevelskyi, Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, and Paraskoviivka. 11 enemy attacks were repulsed, the fighting continues.
On the left bank of the Kherson Region in the Krynyk area, the Ukrainian military repelled 6 attempts of enemy assaults.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
During the day, aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck:
17 areas of personnel concentration,
enemy control point,
2 air defense vehicles,
4 warehouses with ammunition,
WEB station,
1 radar.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-