According to the information of the General Staff, the Ukrainian military engaged in battle with units of the occupation army of the Russian Federation 133 times during the day.

What is known about the situation at the front

It is noted that about a third of the attempted attacks by the occupation army of the Russian Federation took place in the direction of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region.

Tension also persists in the Toretska region.

The Russian occupiers launched 5 missile attacks using 20 missiles and 35 air strikes using 68 anti-aircraft missiles on the territory of Ukraine. Also, the enemy used 544 kamikaze drones for the attack.

In the Kharkiv Region, the Ukrainian military repelled 2 attacks by Russian invaders in the Vovchansk region and are currently continuing to repulse another enemy advance attempt.

According to preliminary information, since the beginning of the day, the enemy's losses amounted to 64 dead and wounded, two artillery systems and six vehicles were destroyed. 35 personnel shelters and one ammunition storage place were hit, the General Staff report emphasizes. Share

It is noted that in the Kupyansk region, units of the criminal army of the Russian Federation tried 15 times to dislodge the Ukrainian military from defensive positions near Stelmakhivka, Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchany, Andriivka, and Myasozharivka.

The Ukrainian military repelled 12 attempts of enemy attacks. Three clashes continue in the Stelmakhivka area.

In the direction of Lyman in Donetsk region, 8 enemy attack attempts were repelled in the districts of Nevsky, Terni and Novosadovo.

In the direction of Siversk, 10 enemy attack attempts were recorded during the day in the areas of Verkhnokamyansky, Rozdolivka, Spirny and Viimka.

The Ukrainian military successfully repelled 9 attempts to advance units of the criminal army of the Russian Federation. Another battle is currently underway.

Four attempts by the enemy to approach our positions near Hryhorivka, Chasovoy Yar and Ivanovsky in the Kramatorsk direction failed. The battle continues near Klishchiivka, the General Staff notes. Share

In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy tried to attack the positions of the Armed Forces 15 times during the day.

It is noted that the enemy, supported by aviation, attacked near Toretsk, North and New York.

11 assaults were repulsed by units of the Defense Forces, four clashes are still ongoing. Ukrainian soldiers are making maximum efforts to restrain the activity of the enemy and his exhaustion, the General Staff emphasizes. Share

In the direction of Pokrovska, the number of enemy attacks increased to 44 during the day.

The enemy, with the support of all available means of fire damage (aviation, artillery, weaponry of combat vehicles, attack UAVs, FPV drones and small arms), continues to attack the combat formations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Alexandropol, Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvizhenka, Yevgenivka, Sokol, Novoselivka Pershoi, Novopokrovsk and Karlivka , - it is stated in the summary of the General Staff. Share

It is emphasized that the Ukrainian military repelled 32 attacks by the Russian invaders. There are 12 more fights going on.

In this direction, during the day, the enemy lost 319 soldiers killed and wounded. 1 tank, 2 armored fighting vehicles, a gun and a car were also destroyed. Losses are being verified.

Since the beginning of the day, 15 clashes have taken place in the direction of Kurakhovo. Enemy activity continues near Nevelskyi, Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, and Paraskoviivka. 11 enemy attacks were repulsed, the fighting continues.

On the left bank of the Kherson Region in the Krynyk area, the Ukrainian military repelled 6 attempts of enemy assaults.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

During the day, aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck: