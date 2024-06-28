Since the beginning of the day, June 28, 59 combat clashes occurred on the front line. Most of the fighting was in the Pokrovsk direction.

What is known about the situation on the front

Since the beginning of this day, 59 combat clashes have already taken place. The invaders carried out 16 airstrikes with the use of 33 glide bombs, shelled the positions of our troops and populated areas more than 565 times, the General Staff reports. Share

On the Kharkiv direction, the Russians continue its offensive in the Vovchansk region. Three attacks have been repelled, and one more is in progress.

In the Kupiansk direction, the Defence Forces repel two attacks from Stepova Novoselivka and Stelmakhivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy conducts assault operations near Makiivka, Nevske, Torske and Serebryansk forestry. Four attacks have been repulsed, and four more are ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the Russians increased the intensity of their offensive actions. So far, 12 battles have already occurred, of which 10 were repelled near Spirne, Rozdolivka, and Vyimka. Two more clashes are ongoing in the Spirne area.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy is attacking near Ivanivske and Chasiv Yar. Three Russian attacks are currently underway.

In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy twice tried to attack from the side of Horlivka.

19 clashes have already taken place in the Pokrovsk direction. The Russians are trying to break through from the Ocheretyne district in the directions of Vozdvyzhenka, Yevgenivka, Novooleksandrivka, and Progress. Our defenders have successfully repelled five attacks by the invaders, and seven more are continuing.

In the Kurakhove direction, the enemy tried to attack near Georgiivka, Kostyantynivka, and Paraskoviivka, and one skirmish is still ongoing.

In the Vremivka direction, two enemy attacks were repulsed near Vodyane. The situation is tense.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Russians are trying to dislodge the Defence Forces near Mala Tokmachka. One battle is currently in progress.

Losses of Russia in the war

According to the data of the General Staff, during the past day, June 28, Russian losses amounted to 1170 personnel members. In particular, the Defence Forces destroyed:

24 tanks;

Sixty artillery systems and more.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has lost about 540,490 soldiers.