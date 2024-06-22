According to the information of the General Staff, since the beginning of the day, the Ukrainian military has engaged in battle with units of the occupation army of the Russian Federation 121 times.

What is known about the situation at the front

According to the information of the General Staff, the most tense situation remains in the direction of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region.

In the Kharkiv Region, the Russian occupiers twice tried to attack in the Vovchansk region. The Ukrainian military repelled one enemy attack attempt and another battle is currently underway.

In the direction of Kupyansk, units of the criminal army of the Russian Federation tried to attack 14 times near Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Andriivka, Myasozharivka, Stelmakhivka, and Pischany.

Three clashes are still ongoing.

What is known about the situation in Donbas

In Donetsk region, the Russian occupiers unsuccessfully tried to attack eight times near Terni and Nevsky.

In the direction of Kramatorsk, the enemy tried 4 times to knock out the Ukrainian military from defensive positions in the areas of Ivanovsky, Hryhorivka, and Novy.

The Ukrainian military repelled 3 attacks by the Russian occupiers. Another battle continues.

In the direction of Toretsk, the number of enemy attacks increased to 14 since the beginning of the day.

8 enemy advance attempts were repulsed by units of the Armed Forces, and 6 more battles are currently underway.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy made 38 attempted attacks. The Ukrainian military has already repelled 27 of them. Currently, repelling 11 more enemy attempts to advance is underway.

In the direction of Kurakhovo, the enemy made 14 attempted attacks near Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, and Paraskoviivka. Ukrainian military repelled 8 enemy attack attempts, 6 more battles are ongoing.

In the rest of the directions, the situation did not undergo significant changes.