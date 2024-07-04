General Staff Latest: AFU eliminated 1,200 Russian occupiers in 24 hrs

According to the information of the General Staff, during the day the Ukrainian military liquidated another 1,200 occupiers of the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

What is known about the total and current losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

personnel — 547, 470 (+1,200) persons were liquidated;

tanks — 8,132 (+9) units;

armoured fighting vehicles — 15,600 (+17) units;

artillery systems — 14,777 (+65) units;

MLRS — 1,115 units;

air defence equipment — 878 (+2) units;

aircraft — 360 units;

helicopters — 326 units;

UAV operational-tactical level — 11,694 (+26) units;

cruise missiles — 2,342 (+6) units;

warships/boats — 28 units;

submarines — 1 unit;

vehicles and fuel tanks — 19,923 (+73) units;

special equipment — 2,468 (+4) units.

What analysts say about the situation at the front

According to analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), the Ukrainian military is advancing through the territory of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region.

According to geolocation footage, as of July 3, the Ukrainian military was advancing along Soborna Street in the centre of Vovchansk.

During July 2-3, hostilities continued in the Hlyboke and Lyptsi districts.

In the Luhansk region, the Ukrainian military advanced in the Kreminna region.

According to geolocation data, as of July 2, the Armed Forces advanced to the southeast of Novoyehorivka.

According to the Russian "military corps", the occupying army of the Russian Federation had a slight advance towards Makiivka. Allegedly, the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted two unsuccessful attack attempts here.

However, ISW analysts have no confirmation of these claims.

According to another Russian blogger, units of the criminal army of the Russian Federation allegedly advanced 1.6 km to the east of Stelmakhivka.

In addition, the Russian occupiers continue their attacks near Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanovka, Nevsky, and Grekivka, near Terny and Torske, and in the Serebryansky forestry area.

In the Donetsk region, the criminal army of the Russian Federation continues its unsuccessful offensive attempts in the direction of Siversk.

The Kremlin "war correspondents" claimed that the Russian invaders were allegedly close to breaking through the defence of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the lanes near Spirne.

During July 3, hostilities continued near Bilogorivka and Spirne, Vyimka, and Ivano-Darivka.

Analysts report the recent advance of units of the Russian Federation's occupation army within the easternmost part of Chasiv Yar.

According to the commander of one of the battalions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces defending the Kanal micro-district, as of July 2, the Russian invaders have captured the Kanal micro-district and continue to advance towards Chasiv Yar.

Ukrainian analyst Kostyantyn Mashovets also reported on July 2 that the AFU "completely lost" the Kanal neighbourhood.

At the same time, the Ministry of Defence of the aggressor countries announced on July 3 that the Russian occupying forces allegedly completely captured the NovYy microdistrict.

ISW analysts do not have visual confirmation of these statements but assume that the Ukrainian military has probably retreated from the Kanal neighbourhood.

Russian troops are likely to soon launch an attack across the Siver-Donetsk Canal of Donbass into the center of Chasiv Yar from their positions in the Canal neighborhood, if they have not already done so, analysts predict. Share

According to the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian occupiers are also carrying out attacks near Kalynyvka, Ivanovske, and Klishchiivka.

Recently, the Ukrainian military regained lost positions southeast of Chasiv Yar.

Geolocated footage shows the Armed Forces attacking Russian positions along the strip south of Klishchiivka.

In addition, the occupation army of the Russian Federation continues its attacks to the west and southwest of Donetsk.

According to geolocation data as of July 3, the Russian occupiers advanced to the northwest along Akademik Korolev Street in the centre of Krasnohorivka.

Russian "war correspondents" also claimed that Russian troops were advancing in the centre of Krasnohorivka through the streets of Michurin, Vidrodzhennya, Gagarin, Kaliniv, Suvorov, Chkalov, Chekhov, and Matrosov.

One blogger also said that Russian troops allegedly advanced up to 2 km in the Vugledar area.

According to the General Staff's information, on July 3, the Russian Federation's criminal army carried out attacks in the districts of Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, Paraskoviivka, Kostyantynivka, and Vodyanyi.

Russian troops continued their attacks in the area of the administrative border of the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions on July 3 but without progress.

One Russian "war correspondent" claimed that Russian troops advanced in the fields north and west of Staromayorskyi, and another blogger said that they advanced up to 700 meters in the direction of Makarivka.

Analysts have no confirmation of these statements.

In addition, the Russian occupiers are attacking near Urozhaine.

On July 3, hostilities continued in the Zaporizhzhia region, but without confirmed changes to the front line.

Russian troops attacked near Robotyne, Novodanilivka, Novopokrovka, Shcherbaky and Novoandriivka.

On July 3, fighting continued on the left bank of the Kherson region in the Krynok region and the islands of the Dnipro River Delta.

On July 3, the Russian "war correspondent" announced that on June 30, the Ukrainian HIMARS struck the command post of the Russian "Dniep" military group near the occupied Henichesk of the Kherson region.

According to him, the Russian "Dniep" military group commander and the Airborne Forces chief, Colonel-General Mikhail Teplinsky, may have been wounded.

Analysts cannot confirm these claims.