The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 546,270 soldiers.
- The Ukrainian military inflicted significant losses on the Russian army, destroying 16 tanks and 57 artillery systems.
- During June, the Donbas military inflicted record losses on the Russian army, particularly in the field of barrel artillery and anti-aircraft defense.
- According to the expert, the effectiveness of the Ukrainian military in destroying enemy equipment, in particular air defense systems, remains high.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,180 Russian invaders during the day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:
tanks — 8123 (+16) units;
armoured fighting vehicles — 15,583 (+17) units;
artillery systems — 14,712 (+57) units;
MLRS — 1115 (+1) units;
air defence equipment — 876 (+2) units;
aircraft — 360 units;
helicopters — 326 units;
UAV operational-tactical level — 11,668 (+27) units;
cruise missiles — 2336 (+1) units;
warships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
vehicles and fuel tanks — 19,850 (+63) units;
special equipment — 2464 (+12) units.
AFU inflicted record losses on the Russian army in June
According to Oleksandr Kovalenko, a military analyst from the "Information Resistance" group, during June, the Ukrainian military at the front caused record losses to the criminal army of the Russian Federation, in particular, in barrel artillery and other military equipment.
Kovalenko noted that during June, the Ukrainian military destroyed 59 enemy air defence systems, which is the second highest result since the beginning of the criminal war against Ukraine unleashed by the Kremlin.
He emphasised that during the past month, the occupation army of the Russian Federation lost a record number of barrel artillery since the beginning of the large-scale invasion.
It is talking about 1,415 artillery systems.
