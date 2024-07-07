The 24th OMBr showed the evacuation of wounded soldiers in Chasov Yar

In the 24th Brigade named after King Danylo, a film was shot to show how the evacuation of wounded soldiers from the "Canal" microdistrict in Chasovoy Yar took place. The footage was taken a few days before the withdrawal of the Defense Forces from this neighborhood.
Points of attention
- The unique video shows the evacuation of wounded soldiers in Chasovoy Yar by the 24th OMBr.
- Mechanics-drivers and medics of the brigade worked at the limit of human capabilities to get their comrades out of the hell of combat.
- After the retreat of the Ukrainian military from the "Kanal" microdistrict on Chasovoy Yar, active hostilities continue on the part of the occupation army of the Russian Federation.
- In recent days, the Ukrainian military has already repelled 11 enemy attacks in this area.
- One of the key changes in the situation occurred after the retreat of Ukrainian forces from the Kanal neighborhood, which affected the movements of the Russian occupiers in the area.
How is the evacuation of wounded soldiers in Chasovoy Yar
They add that "every such departure could become a one-way street."
The film consists of two parallel parts:
the first is taken at the collection point before and after departure,
the second — directly on the battlefield during evacuation.
What is the current situation in Chasovoy Yar?
According to the spokesman of the "Khortytsia" OSUV Nazar Voloshyn, after the retreat of the Ukrainian military from the "Kanal" micro-district in Chasovoy Yar in Donetsk region, the occupation army of the Russian Federation continues its attacks, but gives priority to offensive attempts in the Toretsk area.
Voloshyn emphasized that the key change in the situation in the city was the retreat of the Ukrainian military from the Kanal neighborhood.
And now the active assault actions of the enemy continue in this direction, Voloshyn emphasized.
According to him, during the past day, the Ukrainian military repelled 11 attacks by the Russian invaders in Chasovoy Yar, and before that - 9 more enemy attacks.
Voloshyn emphasized that the enemy is trying to push back the Ukrainian military in the direction of Chasovoy Yar, Ivanivskyi and in the Klishchiivka area.
