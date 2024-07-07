The 24th OMBr showed the evacuation of wounded soldiers in Chasov Yar

In the 24th Brigade named after King Danylo, a film was shot to show how the evacuation of wounded soldiers from the "Canal" microdistrict in Chasovoy Yar took place. The footage was taken a few days before the withdrawal of the Defense Forces from this neighborhood.

How is the evacuation of wounded soldiers in Chasovoy Yar

After months of fierce fighting and the offensive of significantly superior enemy forces, our units left the area almost completely destroyed. Now the de facto line of contact is the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas channel, and soldiers of the 24th Brigade control most of the Temporary Yar. We want to show in what extremely difficult conditions the evacuation of wounded soldiers from the "Canal" took place. Mechanics-drivers and medics of the 24th OMBr named after King Danylo worked heroically at the limits of human capabilities and risked their lives to pull their fellow soldiers out of hell, the brigade said.

They add that "every such departure could become a one-way street."

This video literally shows the nine circles of evacuation hell. You will see the preparation for a combat departure, the loss of an armored vehicle after shelling, the evacuation of a wounded man in his hands, footage from action cameras and a night drone, as well as an interview with the evacuation group, - note the soldiers of the brigade.

The film consists of two parallel parts:

the first is taken at the collection point before and after departure,

the second — directly on the battlefield during evacuation.

What is the current situation in Chasovoy Yar?

According to the spokesman of the "Khortytsia" OSUV Nazar Voloshyn, after the retreat of the Ukrainian military from the "Kanal" micro-district in Chasovoy Yar in Donetsk region, the occupation army of the Russian Federation continues its attacks, but gives priority to offensive attempts in the Toretsk area.

Voloshyn emphasized that the key change in the situation in the city was the retreat of the Ukrainian military from the Kanal neighborhood.

And now the active assault actions of the enemy continue in this direction, Voloshyn emphasized.

According to him, during the past day, the Ukrainian military repelled 11 attacks by the Russian invaders in Chasovoy Yar, and before that - 9 more enemy attacks.

Voloshyn emphasized that the enemy is trying to push back the Ukrainian military in the direction of Chasovoy Yar, Ivanivskyi and in the Klishchiivka area.