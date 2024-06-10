Russians unsuccessfully trying to encircle Chasiv Yar, AFU officer says

According to Oleg Kalashnikov, an officer of the 26th Artillery Brigade named after Colonel General Roman Dashkevich, under the cover of armoured vehicles and tanks, infantry groups of the occupying army of the Russian Federation continue unsuccessful assaults in the Chasiv Yar region of the Donetsk region.
What is known about the situation in the area of Chasiv Yar
He noted that the situation in the Kanal microdistrict remains quite tense, as heavy fighting has been going on there for many days.
Kalashnikov also added that fighting continues in the districts of Kalynivka and Ivanivske.
What is known about the tactics of the Russian army in the area of Chasiv Yar
According to him, starting in April, the Russian occupiers began using significantly more armoured vehicles during attacks in the Chasiv Yar area.
Thanks to three components, the Ukrainian defenders managed to resist the active pressure of the Russian group near Chasiv Yar.
