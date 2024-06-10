Russians unsuccessfully trying to encircle Chasiv Yar, AFU officer says
Russians unsuccessfully trying to encircle Chasiv Yar, AFU officer says

Читати українською
Source:  Telethon "United News"

According to Oleg Kalashnikov, an officer of the 26th Artillery Brigade named after Colonel General Roman Dashkevich, under the cover of armoured vehicles and tanks, infantry groups of the occupying army of the Russian Federation continue unsuccessful assaults in the Chasiv Yar region of the Donetsk region.

  • The occupying army of the Russian Federation continues its unsuccessful assaults in the area of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region, trying to seize the city and nearby settlements.
  • The Ukrainian military is successfully resisting the Russian group thanks to the use of mortar batteries, FPV drones and other modern means.
  • The Russian Army is changing the tactics of using armoured vehicles in the ongoing conflict in Chasiv Yar, directing efforts to a direct assault.
  • Ukrainian defenders can better contain the enemy thanks to effective fire attacks by barrel artillery and MLRSo fire support.
  • The courage and bravery of the Ukrainian military, who maintained the defence on the front line, played a crucial role in containing the Russian group near Chasiv Yar.

What is known about the situation in the area of Chasiv Yar

They continue to try to capture Chasiv Yar directly. This is exactly the Bohdanivka-Kalynivka direction. Also Ivanivske-Stupochky, Klishchiivka, Andriivka. These are the same flanks with which they tried to enter us from the very beginning, but they did not succeed. And so they went on a direct assault on the Time Ravine. Although it is all the worse for them, as they lose directly both the personnel and the technical component, — stressed Kalashnikov.

He noted that the situation in the Kanal microdistrict remains quite tense, as heavy fighting has been going on there for many days.

Attacks are quite different from the enemy. He tries to storm in infantry groups, as well as directly using a mechanised component. Someone is also trying to break through the affected area by wheeled vehicle. That is, the situation is quite difficult, but the Defense Forces of Ukraine still control it and destroy a fairly significant number of the enemy at this location, — the AFU officer emphasised.

Kalashnikov also added that fighting continues in the districts of Kalynivka and Ivanivske.

What is known about the tactics of the Russian army in the area of Chasiv Yar

Recently, it was in Kalynivka that there was such a swing, sometimes the enemy, then we were advancing. If we take Ivanovske, the enemy has been trying for a year and a half to completely take control of this settlement, but it is not easy. At one time, the enemy threw significant such forces here, and the 102nd motorized rifle regiment, Airbone Assault brigade, but nevertheless, the fighting continues for this settlement, — noted the 26th artillery brigade officer.

According to him, starting in April, the Russian occupiers began using significantly more armoured vehicles during attacks in the Chasiv Yar area.

Before that, assault infantry groups, somewhere around 8-12 people, were mainly observing. Today, they are trying to break through our defenses, using both armored infantry vehicles and tanks directly. This is due to the fact that if they do not use an armored component, then the gains will be quite meager. And they currently have the task of entering the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, — explains Kalashnikov.

Thanks to three components, the Ukrainian defenders managed to resist the active pressure of the Russian group near Chasiv Yar.

Today it can be said that mortar batteries and FPV drones directly occupy the first place in terms of defeating the enemy, especially those that make drops on the enemy. In second place in terms of fire damage to the enemy, barrel artillery and MLRS. It was thanks to this fire damage that we began to hold the enemy better because we had more shots for today. Well, of course, the most important thing is the courage of our guys at "zero", who are holding the defence, — said the AFU officer.

