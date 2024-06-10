Russians unsuccessfully trying to encircle Chasiv Yar, AFU officer says

According to Oleg Kalashnikov, an officer of the 26th Artillery Brigade named after Colonel General Roman Dashkevich, under the cover of armoured vehicles and tanks, infantry groups of the occupying army of the Russian Federation continue unsuccessful assaults in the Chasiv Yar region of the Donetsk region.

What is known about the situation in the area of Chasiv Yar

They continue to try to capture Chasiv Yar directly. This is exactly the Bohdanivka-Kalynivka direction. Also Ivanivske-Stupochky, Klishchiivka, Andriivka. These are the same flanks with which they tried to enter us from the very beginning, but they did not succeed. And so they went on a direct assault on the Time Ravine. Although it is all the worse for them, as they lose directly both the personnel and the technical component, — stressed Kalashnikov. Share

He noted that the situation in the Kanal microdistrict remains quite tense, as heavy fighting has been going on there for many days.

Attacks are quite different from the enemy. He tries to storm in infantry groups, as well as directly using a mechanised component. Someone is also trying to break through the affected area by wheeled vehicle. That is, the situation is quite difficult, but the Defense Forces of Ukraine still control it and destroy a fairly significant number of the enemy at this location, — the AFU officer emphasised. Share

Kalashnikov also added that fighting continues in the districts of Kalynivka and Ivanivske.

What is known about the tactics of the Russian army in the area of Chasiv Yar

Recently, it was in Kalynivka that there was such a swing, sometimes the enemy, then we were advancing. If we take Ivanovske, the enemy has been trying for a year and a half to completely take control of this settlement, but it is not easy. At one time, the enemy threw significant such forces here, and the 102nd motorized rifle regiment, Airbone Assault brigade, but nevertheless, the fighting continues for this settlement, — noted the 26th artillery brigade officer. Share

According to him, starting in April, the Russian occupiers began using significantly more armoured vehicles during attacks in the Chasiv Yar area.

Before that, assault infantry groups, somewhere around 8-12 people, were mainly observing. Today, they are trying to break through our defenses, using both armored infantry vehicles and tanks directly. This is due to the fact that if they do not use an armored component, then the gains will be quite meager. And they currently have the task of entering the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, — explains Kalashnikov. Share

Thanks to three components, the Ukrainian defenders managed to resist the active pressure of the Russian group near Chasiv Yar.