Russians continue their assaults in Chasiv Yar area, AFU officer says

According to the spokesman of the OSTG "Khortytsia" Nazar Voloshyn, the occupying army of the Russian Federation does not stop its assaults in the area of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region.

What is happening in the area of Chasiv Yar

This is one of the most active directions — Chasiv Yar. There, the enemy does not stop trying, tries in every way to occupy these commanding heights, on which Chasiv Yar is located. Active combat clashes continue in the direction, the enemy is trying to occupy Klishchiivka and Andriivka in order to throw our defenders back to the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas channel. Well, the main assaults and shelling are carried out closer to Ivanivskyi, Voloshyn noted. Share

According to him, the Russian invaders will use a large number of forces and means in an attempt to storm and capture the city.

However, the enemy is currently making no progress in this area.

During the past day, more than 1,100 mortar and artillery attacks were recorded in that direction, 310 attacks from various types of weapons fell on the Chasiv Yar region. Most of the lows are in the southern part of the city. In total, the enemy aircraft carried out 7 airstrikes, dropping 4 glide bombs. The enemy also carried out four assaults, about 70 occupiers were killed, and another 130 were wounded. One Russian soldier was taken prisoner, said the OSTG "Khortytsia" speaker. Share

What does the General Staff say about the situation at the front

According to the information of the General Staff, since the beginning of the day, the Ukrainian military engaged in battle with the occupation army of the Russian Federation 54 times.

The enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk region of Donetsk region and Kharkiv region.

Two invaders' attacks on the village of Lyptsi were repelled. Three clashes are currently ongoing in the Vovchansk region.

Since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupiers have carried out seven attacks in the Kupiansk region, near the settlements of Sinkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Stelmakhivka, Cherneshchyna and Druzhelyubivka.

Currently, fighting continues near Cherneshchyna and Druzhelyubivka.

The Russian occupiers are also making attempts to storm the defense positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of Verkhnokamianske, Vyimka and Rozdolivka settlements.

In these areas, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out 5 attacks. The Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully repelled 3 attacks by the Russian invaders and are currently repelling two in the direction of Rozdolivka.

Seven enemy attacks near Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka were also recorded, which the Ukrainian military repulsed.

Currently, fighting is going on near Bila Hora.

The largest number of enemy offensive attempts since the beginning of the day was recorded in the Pokrovsk region.

The Russian occupiers have already made 15 attack attempts. There are currently 7 battles going on near Novooleksandrivka, Yevgenivka, Novopokrovsky and Sokol.

With the support of Russian aviation, three combat clashes are taking place in the direction of Urozhany. Another attack there has already been repelled.