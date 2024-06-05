Russians continue their assaults in Chasiv Yar area, AFU officer says
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russians continue their assaults in Chasiv Yar area, AFU officer says

AFU military
Читати українською
Source:  Telethon "United News"

According to the spokesman of the OSTG "Khortytsia" Nazar Voloshyn, the occupying army of the Russian Federation does not stop its assaults in the area of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region.

Points of attention

  • The occupying army of the Russian Federation continues to storm the Chasiv Yar district in the Donetsk region, trying to seize the dominant heights in this direction.
  • According to Voloshyn, most of the shelling falls on the southern part of the city, and enemy aircraft carried out seven airstrikes.
  • The General Staff reported on 54 battles between the Ukrainian military and the Russian invaders, particularly in the Pokrovsk and Kharkiv regions.
  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully repelled three attacks by Russian occupiers in the areas of Vyimka and Rozdolivka and are also repelling attacks in the directions of Ivanovsky and Klishchiivka.
  • The most frequent enemy attacks occur in the Pokrovsk region, where the occupiers have already carried out 15 daily attacks.

What is happening in the area of Chasiv Yar

This is one of the most active directions — Chasiv Yar. There, the enemy does not stop trying, tries in every way to occupy these commanding heights, on which Chasiv Yar is located. Active combat clashes continue in the direction, the enemy is trying to occupy Klishchiivka and Andriivka in order to throw our defenders back to the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas channel. Well, the main assaults and shelling are carried out closer to Ivanivskyi, Voloshyn noted.

According to him, the Russian invaders will use a large number of forces and means in an attempt to storm and capture the city.

However, the enemy is currently making no progress in this area.

During the past day, more than 1,100 mortar and artillery attacks were recorded in that direction, 310 attacks from various types of weapons fell on the Chasiv Yar region. Most of the lows are in the southern part of the city. In total, the enemy aircraft carried out 7 airstrikes, dropping 4 glide bombs. The enemy also carried out four assaults, about 70 occupiers were killed, and another 130 were wounded. One Russian soldier was taken prisoner, said the OSTG "Khortytsia" speaker.

What does the General Staff say about the situation at the front

According to the information of the General Staff, since the beginning of the day, the Ukrainian military engaged in battle with the occupation army of the Russian Federation 54 times.

The enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk region of Donetsk region and Kharkiv region.

Two invaders' attacks on the village of Lyptsi were repelled. Three clashes are currently ongoing in the Vovchansk region.

Since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupiers have carried out seven attacks in the Kupiansk region, near the settlements of Sinkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Stelmakhivka, Cherneshchyna and Druzhelyubivka.

Currently, fighting continues near Cherneshchyna and Druzhelyubivka.

The Russian occupiers are also making attempts to storm the defense positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of Verkhnokamianske, Vyimka and Rozdolivka settlements.

In these areas, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out 5 attacks. The Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully repelled 3 attacks by the Russian invaders and are currently repelling two in the direction of Rozdolivka.

Seven enemy attacks near Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka were also recorded, which the Ukrainian military repulsed.

Currently, fighting is going on near Bila Hora.

The largest number of enemy offensive attempts since the beginning of the day was recorded in the Pokrovsk region.

The Russian occupiers have already made 15 attack attempts. There are currently 7 battles going on near Novooleksandrivka, Yevgenivka, Novopokrovsky and Sokol.

With the support of Russian aviation, three combat clashes are taking place in the direction of Urozhany. Another attack there has already been repelled.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
General Staff Latest: AFU liquidated over 1,200 Russian soldiers in a day
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
AFU strikes on Russia with Western weapons to stop enemy's offensive in Kharkiv region
war

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?