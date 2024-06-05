Russians continue their assaults in Chasiv Yar area, AFU officer says

According to the spokesman of the OSTG "Khortytsia" Nazar Voloshyn, the occupying army of the Russian Federation does not stop its assaults in the area of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region.
- The occupying army of the Russian Federation continues to storm the Chasiv Yar district in the Donetsk region, trying to seize the dominant heights in this direction.
- According to Voloshyn, most of the shelling falls on the southern part of the city, and enemy aircraft carried out seven airstrikes.
- The General Staff reported on 54 battles between the Ukrainian military and the Russian invaders, particularly in the Pokrovsk and Kharkiv regions.
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully repelled three attacks by Russian occupiers in the areas of Vyimka and Rozdolivka and are also repelling attacks in the directions of Ivanovsky and Klishchiivka.
- The most frequent enemy attacks occur in the Pokrovsk region, where the occupiers have already carried out 15 daily attacks.
What is happening in the area of Chasiv Yar
According to him, the Russian invaders will use a large number of forces and means in an attempt to storm and capture the city.
However, the enemy is currently making no progress in this area.
What does the General Staff say about the situation at the front
According to the information of the General Staff, since the beginning of the day, the Ukrainian military engaged in battle with the occupation army of the Russian Federation 54 times.
The enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk region of Donetsk region and Kharkiv region.
Two invaders' attacks on the village of Lyptsi were repelled. Three clashes are currently ongoing in the Vovchansk region.
Since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupiers have carried out seven attacks in the Kupiansk region, near the settlements of Sinkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Stelmakhivka, Cherneshchyna and Druzhelyubivka.
Currently, fighting continues near Cherneshchyna and Druzhelyubivka.
The Russian occupiers are also making attempts to storm the defense positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of Verkhnokamianske, Vyimka and Rozdolivka settlements.
In these areas, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out 5 attacks. The Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully repelled 3 attacks by the Russian invaders and are currently repelling two in the direction of Rozdolivka.
Seven enemy attacks near Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka were also recorded, which the Ukrainian military repulsed.
Currently, fighting is going on near Bila Hora.
The largest number of enemy offensive attempts since the beginning of the day was recorded in the Pokrovsk region.
The Russian occupiers have already made 15 attack attempts. There are currently 7 battles going on near Novooleksandrivka, Yevgenivka, Novopokrovsky and Sokol.
With the support of Russian aviation, three combat clashes are taking place in the direction of Urozhany. Another attack there has already been repelled.
